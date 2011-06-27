Estimated values
1999 Toyota Sienna LE 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,479
|$2,415
|$2,883
|Clean
|$1,351
|$2,206
|$2,642
|Average
|$1,094
|$1,786
|$2,159
|Rough
|$837
|$1,367
|$1,677
Estimated values
1999 Toyota Sienna XLE 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,626
|$2,557
|$3,021
|Clean
|$1,485
|$2,335
|$2,768
|Average
|$1,202
|$1,891
|$2,263
|Rough
|$920
|$1,447
|$1,758
Estimated values
1999 Toyota Sienna CE 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,238
|$1,933
|$2,278
|Clean
|$1,130
|$1,765
|$2,088
|Average
|$915
|$1,429
|$1,707
|Rough
|$700
|$1,094
|$1,326