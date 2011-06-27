Estimated values
1994 Toyota Celica GT 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,240
|$1,992
|$2,401
|Clean
|$1,095
|$1,764
|$2,127
|Average
|$805
|$1,308
|$1,580
|Rough
|$515
|$852
|$1,032
Estimated values
1994 Toyota Celica ST 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,354
|$2,197
|$2,653
|Clean
|$1,196
|$1,945
|$2,351
|Average
|$880
|$1,442
|$1,746
|Rough
|$563
|$939
|$1,141
Estimated values
1994 Toyota Celica ST 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,107
|$2,052
|$2,562
|Clean
|$978
|$1,817
|$2,270
|Average
|$719
|$1,347
|$1,686
|Rough
|$460
|$877
|$1,101
Estimated values
1994 Toyota Celica GT 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,309
|$2,272
|$2,794
|Clean
|$1,156
|$2,012
|$2,475
|Average
|$850
|$1,492
|$1,838
|Rough
|$544
|$972
|$1,201