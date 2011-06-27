Used 2017 Toyota Sequoia SUV Consumer Reviews
Purchased 2018 Toyota 4Runner
Tight fit for getting in 3rd row. When using the 3rd row there is no space left in the back, not even for a cooler. For the price there are no safety features that are included standard on the Camry & other vehicles, not even the option to add on. Running Board are very narrow, more like a toe board.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
It’s a rough ride
I really wanted to love this vehicle due to its spaciousness and comfortable seats which are firm but somehow plush at the same time. The bad thing about this truck/suv is that it rides rough on highway. We’ve done everything we know and more to get rid of vibrations that are much ore than our truck. A very heavy vibration at speeds over 50 mph! The controls are also so far away that with the vibration and then that detail we are just going to get rid of the car after a year and take a loss. We love Toyota many times over but not this time!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Sequoia
Related Used 2017 Toyota Sequoia SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner