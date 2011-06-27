  1. Home
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,715$11,534$13,079
Clean$8,026$10,616$12,030
Average$6,648$8,780$9,930
Rough$5,269$6,945$7,830
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic LS 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,407$9,938$11,326
Clean$6,821$9,147$10,417
Average$5,650$7,566$8,599
Rough$4,478$5,984$6,780
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,463$10,059$10,940
Clean$7,793$9,259$10,062
Average$6,455$7,658$8,306
Rough$5,117$6,057$6,549
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic LT3 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,211$12,134$13,737
Clean$8,483$11,169$12,634
Average$7,026$9,238$10,429
Rough$5,569$7,306$8,223
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic LT2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,358$12,310$13,929
Clean$8,618$11,330$12,811
Average$7,138$9,371$10,575
Rough$5,658$7,412$8,339
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic LS 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,215$9,703$11,067
Clean$6,645$8,931$10,178
Average$5,503$7,387$8,402
Rough$4,362$5,842$6,625
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic LT3 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,969$11,841$13,415
Clean$8,259$10,899$12,338
Average$6,841$9,014$10,185
Rough$5,423$7,130$8,031
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,108$10,798$12,271
Clean$7,467$9,938$11,286
Average$6,185$8,220$9,316
Rough$4,903$6,502$7,346
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic LS 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,494$7,710$9,463
Clean$4,138$7,097$8,704
Average$3,428$5,869$7,184
Rough$2,717$4,642$5,665
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic LT3 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,386$11,135$12,641
Clean$7,723$10,249$11,627
Average$6,396$8,477$9,597
Rough$5,070$6,705$7,568
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,289$8,558$9,800
Clean$5,791$7,877$9,013
Average$4,797$6,515$7,440
Rough$3,802$5,153$5,867
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic LT1 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,085$2,145$2,182
Clean$1,920$1,974$2,007
Average$1,590$1,633$1,656
Rough$1,261$1,292$1,306
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic LT3 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,040$12,036$13,678
Clean$8,325$11,078$12,580
Average$6,895$9,162$10,384
Rough$5,466$7,247$8,188
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,832$9,232$10,546
Clean$6,292$8,497$9,700
Average$5,212$7,028$8,007
Rough$4,131$5,559$6,314
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic LT1 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,030$9,477$10,817
Clean$6,474$8,722$9,948
Average$5,362$7,214$8,212
Rough$4,251$5,706$6,475
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic LT1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,763$12,838$14,525
Clean$8,991$11,817$13,359
Average$7,447$9,773$11,027
Rough$5,903$7,730$8,695
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,489$11,211$12,163
Clean$8,738$10,319$11,187
Average$7,238$8,534$9,234
Rough$5,737$6,750$7,281
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic LT1 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,306$8,579$9,824
Clean$5,808$7,896$9,035
Average$4,810$6,531$7,458
Rough$3,813$5,166$5,881
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,575$8,111$8,956
Clean$6,055$7,466$8,237
Average$5,015$6,175$6,799
Rough$3,976$4,884$5,362
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,562$7,650$8,792
Clean$5,123$7,041$8,086
Average$4,243$5,823$6,675
Rough$3,363$4,606$5,263
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic LT2 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,394$11,144$12,652
Clean$7,730$10,257$11,637
Average$6,403$8,484$9,605
Rough$5,075$6,710$7,574
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,913$9,331$10,655
Clean$6,366$8,588$9,799
Average$5,273$7,103$8,089
Rough$4,180$5,618$6,378
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic LS 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,489$10,039$11,437
Clean$6,897$9,240$10,519
Average$5,712$7,642$8,683
Rough$4,528$6,045$6,847
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic LT2 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,894$10,537$11,984
Clean$7,270$9,698$11,022
Average$6,021$8,021$9,098
Rough$4,773$6,344$7,174
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic LT1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,621$11,537$13,134
Clean$7,940$10,619$12,080
Average$6,576$8,783$9,971
Rough$5,213$6,947$7,863
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,851$9,199$10,485
Clean$6,310$8,467$9,643
Average$5,226$7,003$7,960
Rough$4,142$5,539$6,276
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic LS 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,298$9,805$11,179
Clean$6,721$9,025$10,281
Average$5,567$7,464$8,487
Rough$4,413$5,904$6,692
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,786$10,404$11,838
Clean$7,170$9,576$10,888
Average$5,939$7,920$8,987
Rough$4,708$6,264$7,087
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic LS 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,485$9,037$10,435
Clean$5,972$8,318$9,597
Average$4,947$6,880$7,922
Rough$3,921$5,441$6,247
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic LT2 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,477$11,245$12,763
Clean$7,807$10,350$11,738
Average$6,466$8,561$9,689
Rough$5,125$6,771$7,640
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic LT3 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,820$18,441$21,514
Clean$11,806$16,974$19,787
Average$9,779$14,039$16,333
Rough$7,751$11,104$12,879
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,817$8,052$9,816
Clean$4,436$7,411$9,028
Average$3,674$6,130$7,452
Rough$2,913$4,848$5,876
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,721$10,324$11,751
Clean$7,110$9,502$10,808
Average$5,889$7,859$8,921
Rough$4,668$6,216$7,035
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic LT2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,272$12,206$13,814
Clean$8,539$11,234$12,705
Average$7,072$9,292$10,487
Rough$5,606$7,349$8,270
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic LT3 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,304$11,036$12,533
Clean$7,647$10,158$11,527
Average$6,334$8,402$9,515
Rough$5,021$6,645$7,503
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,369$8,657$9,911
Clean$5,866$7,968$9,115
Average$4,858$6,591$7,524
Rough$3,851$5,213$5,933
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,085$10,732$11,643
Clean$8,366$9,878$10,708
Average$6,929$8,170$8,839
Rough$5,493$6,462$6,970
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic LS 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,670$9,030$10,324
Clean$6,143$8,312$9,495
Average$5,088$6,874$7,838
Rough$4,033$5,437$6,180
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic LT3 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,857$12,911$14,585
Clean$9,078$11,883$13,414
Average$7,519$9,829$11,073
Rough$5,960$7,774$8,731
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic LT2 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,586$10,356$11,874
Clean$6,986$9,532$10,921
Average$5,786$7,884$9,014
Rough$4,587$6,236$7,108
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,022$9,466$10,805
Clean$6,467$8,713$9,937
Average$5,356$7,206$8,203
Rough$4,246$5,700$6,468
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic LT1 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,112$9,576$10,926
Clean$6,550$8,814$10,049
Average$5,425$7,290$8,295
Rough$4,300$5,766$6,541
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic LT1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,960$13,135$15,417
Clean$8,252$12,090$14,180
Average$6,835$9,999$11,705
Rough$5,418$7,909$9,229
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic LT1 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,107$10,391$11,644
Clean$7,466$9,564$10,709
Average$6,184$7,910$8,840
Rough$4,902$6,256$6,971
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic LT3 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,126$15,493$16,799
Clean$12,088$14,260$15,451
Average$10,012$11,794$12,754
Rough$7,936$9,328$10,057
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,104$9,567$10,915
Clean$6,542$8,805$10,039
Average$5,419$7,283$8,287
Rough$4,295$5,760$6,534
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,123 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,041 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,123 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,041 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,123 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,041 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic ranges from $3,363 to $8,792, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.