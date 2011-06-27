Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,715
|$11,534
|$13,079
|Clean
|$8,026
|$10,616
|$12,030
|Average
|$6,648
|$8,780
|$9,930
|Rough
|$5,269
|$6,945
|$7,830
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic LS 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,407
|$9,938
|$11,326
|Clean
|$6,821
|$9,147
|$10,417
|Average
|$5,650
|$7,566
|$8,599
|Rough
|$4,478
|$5,984
|$6,780
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,463
|$10,059
|$10,940
|Clean
|$7,793
|$9,259
|$10,062
|Average
|$6,455
|$7,658
|$8,306
|Rough
|$5,117
|$6,057
|$6,549
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic LT3 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,211
|$12,134
|$13,737
|Clean
|$8,483
|$11,169
|$12,634
|Average
|$7,026
|$9,238
|$10,429
|Rough
|$5,569
|$7,306
|$8,223
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic LT2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,358
|$12,310
|$13,929
|Clean
|$8,618
|$11,330
|$12,811
|Average
|$7,138
|$9,371
|$10,575
|Rough
|$5,658
|$7,412
|$8,339
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic LS 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,215
|$9,703
|$11,067
|Clean
|$6,645
|$8,931
|$10,178
|Average
|$5,503
|$7,387
|$8,402
|Rough
|$4,362
|$5,842
|$6,625
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic LT3 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,969
|$11,841
|$13,415
|Clean
|$8,259
|$10,899
|$12,338
|Average
|$6,841
|$9,014
|$10,185
|Rough
|$5,423
|$7,130
|$8,031
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,108
|$10,798
|$12,271
|Clean
|$7,467
|$9,938
|$11,286
|Average
|$6,185
|$8,220
|$9,316
|Rough
|$4,903
|$6,502
|$7,346
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic LS 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,494
|$7,710
|$9,463
|Clean
|$4,138
|$7,097
|$8,704
|Average
|$3,428
|$5,869
|$7,184
|Rough
|$2,717
|$4,642
|$5,665
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic LT3 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,386
|$11,135
|$12,641
|Clean
|$7,723
|$10,249
|$11,627
|Average
|$6,396
|$8,477
|$9,597
|Rough
|$5,070
|$6,705
|$7,568
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,289
|$8,558
|$9,800
|Clean
|$5,791
|$7,877
|$9,013
|Average
|$4,797
|$6,515
|$7,440
|Rough
|$3,802
|$5,153
|$5,867
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic LT1 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,085
|$2,145
|$2,182
|Clean
|$1,920
|$1,974
|$2,007
|Average
|$1,590
|$1,633
|$1,656
|Rough
|$1,261
|$1,292
|$1,306
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic LT3 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,040
|$12,036
|$13,678
|Clean
|$8,325
|$11,078
|$12,580
|Average
|$6,895
|$9,162
|$10,384
|Rough
|$5,466
|$7,247
|$8,188
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,832
|$9,232
|$10,546
|Clean
|$6,292
|$8,497
|$9,700
|Average
|$5,212
|$7,028
|$8,007
|Rough
|$4,131
|$5,559
|$6,314
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic LT1 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,030
|$9,477
|$10,817
|Clean
|$6,474
|$8,722
|$9,948
|Average
|$5,362
|$7,214
|$8,212
|Rough
|$4,251
|$5,706
|$6,475
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic LT1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,763
|$12,838
|$14,525
|Clean
|$8,991
|$11,817
|$13,359
|Average
|$7,447
|$9,773
|$11,027
|Rough
|$5,903
|$7,730
|$8,695
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,489
|$11,211
|$12,163
|Clean
|$8,738
|$10,319
|$11,187
|Average
|$7,238
|$8,534
|$9,234
|Rough
|$5,737
|$6,750
|$7,281
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic LT1 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,306
|$8,579
|$9,824
|Clean
|$5,808
|$7,896
|$9,035
|Average
|$4,810
|$6,531
|$7,458
|Rough
|$3,813
|$5,166
|$5,881
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,575
|$8,111
|$8,956
|Clean
|$6,055
|$7,466
|$8,237
|Average
|$5,015
|$6,175
|$6,799
|Rough
|$3,976
|$4,884
|$5,362
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,562
|$7,650
|$8,792
|Clean
|$5,123
|$7,041
|$8,086
|Average
|$4,243
|$5,823
|$6,675
|Rough
|$3,363
|$4,606
|$5,263
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic LT2 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,394
|$11,144
|$12,652
|Clean
|$7,730
|$10,257
|$11,637
|Average
|$6,403
|$8,484
|$9,605
|Rough
|$5,075
|$6,710
|$7,574
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,913
|$9,331
|$10,655
|Clean
|$6,366
|$8,588
|$9,799
|Average
|$5,273
|$7,103
|$8,089
|Rough
|$4,180
|$5,618
|$6,378
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic LS 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,489
|$10,039
|$11,437
|Clean
|$6,897
|$9,240
|$10,519
|Average
|$5,712
|$7,642
|$8,683
|Rough
|$4,528
|$6,045
|$6,847
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic LT2 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,894
|$10,537
|$11,984
|Clean
|$7,270
|$9,698
|$11,022
|Average
|$6,021
|$8,021
|$9,098
|Rough
|$4,773
|$6,344
|$7,174
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic LT1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,621
|$11,537
|$13,134
|Clean
|$7,940
|$10,619
|$12,080
|Average
|$6,576
|$8,783
|$9,971
|Rough
|$5,213
|$6,947
|$7,863
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,851
|$9,199
|$10,485
|Clean
|$6,310
|$8,467
|$9,643
|Average
|$5,226
|$7,003
|$7,960
|Rough
|$4,142
|$5,539
|$6,276
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic LS 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,298
|$9,805
|$11,179
|Clean
|$6,721
|$9,025
|$10,281
|Average
|$5,567
|$7,464
|$8,487
|Rough
|$4,413
|$5,904
|$6,692
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,786
|$10,404
|$11,838
|Clean
|$7,170
|$9,576
|$10,888
|Average
|$5,939
|$7,920
|$8,987
|Rough
|$4,708
|$6,264
|$7,087
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic LS 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,485
|$9,037
|$10,435
|Clean
|$5,972
|$8,318
|$9,597
|Average
|$4,947
|$6,880
|$7,922
|Rough
|$3,921
|$5,441
|$6,247
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic LT2 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,477
|$11,245
|$12,763
|Clean
|$7,807
|$10,350
|$11,738
|Average
|$6,466
|$8,561
|$9,689
|Rough
|$5,125
|$6,771
|$7,640
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic LT3 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,820
|$18,441
|$21,514
|Clean
|$11,806
|$16,974
|$19,787
|Average
|$9,779
|$14,039
|$16,333
|Rough
|$7,751
|$11,104
|$12,879
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,817
|$8,052
|$9,816
|Clean
|$4,436
|$7,411
|$9,028
|Average
|$3,674
|$6,130
|$7,452
|Rough
|$2,913
|$4,848
|$5,876
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,721
|$10,324
|$11,751
|Clean
|$7,110
|$9,502
|$10,808
|Average
|$5,889
|$7,859
|$8,921
|Rough
|$4,668
|$6,216
|$7,035
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic LT2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,272
|$12,206
|$13,814
|Clean
|$8,539
|$11,234
|$12,705
|Average
|$7,072
|$9,292
|$10,487
|Rough
|$5,606
|$7,349
|$8,270
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic LT3 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,304
|$11,036
|$12,533
|Clean
|$7,647
|$10,158
|$11,527
|Average
|$6,334
|$8,402
|$9,515
|Rough
|$5,021
|$6,645
|$7,503
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,369
|$8,657
|$9,911
|Clean
|$5,866
|$7,968
|$9,115
|Average
|$4,858
|$6,591
|$7,524
|Rough
|$3,851
|$5,213
|$5,933
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,085
|$10,732
|$11,643
|Clean
|$8,366
|$9,878
|$10,708
|Average
|$6,929
|$8,170
|$8,839
|Rough
|$5,493
|$6,462
|$6,970
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic LS 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,670
|$9,030
|$10,324
|Clean
|$6,143
|$8,312
|$9,495
|Average
|$5,088
|$6,874
|$7,838
|Rough
|$4,033
|$5,437
|$6,180
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic LT3 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,857
|$12,911
|$14,585
|Clean
|$9,078
|$11,883
|$13,414
|Average
|$7,519
|$9,829
|$11,073
|Rough
|$5,960
|$7,774
|$8,731
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic LT2 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,586
|$10,356
|$11,874
|Clean
|$6,986
|$9,532
|$10,921
|Average
|$5,786
|$7,884
|$9,014
|Rough
|$4,587
|$6,236
|$7,108
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,022
|$9,466
|$10,805
|Clean
|$6,467
|$8,713
|$9,937
|Average
|$5,356
|$7,206
|$8,203
|Rough
|$4,246
|$5,700
|$6,468
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic LT1 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,112
|$9,576
|$10,926
|Clean
|$6,550
|$8,814
|$10,049
|Average
|$5,425
|$7,290
|$8,295
|Rough
|$4,300
|$5,766
|$6,541
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic LT1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,960
|$13,135
|$15,417
|Clean
|$8,252
|$12,090
|$14,180
|Average
|$6,835
|$9,999
|$11,705
|Rough
|$5,418
|$7,909
|$9,229
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic LT1 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,107
|$10,391
|$11,644
|Clean
|$7,466
|$9,564
|$10,709
|Average
|$6,184
|$7,910
|$8,840
|Rough
|$4,902
|$6,256
|$6,971
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic LT3 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,126
|$15,493
|$16,799
|Clean
|$12,088
|$14,260
|$15,451
|Average
|$10,012
|$11,794
|$12,754
|Rough
|$7,936
|$9,328
|$10,057
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,104
|$9,567
|$10,915
|Clean
|$6,542
|$8,805
|$10,039
|Average
|$5,419
|$7,283
|$8,287
|Rough
|$4,295
|$5,760
|$6,534