Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Express 3500 3dr Van (5.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,245
|$3,691
|$4,450
|Clean
|$2,071
|$3,404
|$4,109
|Average
|$1,722
|$2,829
|$3,427
|Rough
|$1,373
|$2,255
|$2,745
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Express 1500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,483
|$9,381
|$11,427
|Clean
|$5,057
|$8,651
|$10,552
|Average
|$4,205
|$7,192
|$8,800
|Rough
|$3,353
|$5,732
|$7,049
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Express 1500 LT 3dr Van (5.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,924
|$7,188
|$8,905
|Clean
|$3,619
|$6,629
|$8,223
|Average
|$3,010
|$5,511
|$6,858
|Rough
|$2,400
|$4,392
|$5,493
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Express 3500 3dr Ext Van (5.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,416
|$3,848
|$4,598
|Clean
|$2,228
|$3,549
|$4,246
|Average
|$1,853
|$2,950
|$3,541
|Rough
|$1,478
|$2,351
|$2,837
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Express 2500 3dr Van (5.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,238
|$3,627
|$4,356
|Clean
|$2,064
|$3,345
|$4,023
|Average
|$1,716
|$2,781
|$3,355
|Rough
|$1,369
|$2,216
|$2,687
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Express 2500 3dr Ext Van (5.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,573
|$4,350
|$5,282
|Clean
|$2,373
|$4,011
|$4,877
|Average
|$1,974
|$3,334
|$4,068
|Rough
|$1,574
|$2,658
|$3,258