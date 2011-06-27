Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Express Cargo G2500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,556
|$2,468
|$2,930
|Clean
|$1,428
|$2,266
|$2,697
|Average
|$1,173
|$1,861
|$2,232
|Rough
|$918
|$1,457
|$1,767
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Express Cargo G1500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,471
|$2,235
|$2,619
|Clean
|$1,350
|$2,051
|$2,411
|Average
|$1,109
|$1,685
|$1,995
|Rough
|$868
|$1,319
|$1,580
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Express Cargo G3500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,696
|$2,569
|$3,010
|Clean
|$1,557
|$2,359
|$2,771
|Average
|$1,279
|$1,938
|$2,294
|Rough
|$1,001
|$1,516
|$1,816
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Express Cargo G2500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,489
|$2,338
|$2,767
|Clean
|$1,367
|$2,147
|$2,547
|Average
|$1,123
|$1,763
|$2,108
|Rough
|$879
|$1,380
|$1,669
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Express Cargo G3500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,588
|$2,464
|$2,906
|Clean
|$1,458
|$2,262
|$2,676
|Average
|$1,198
|$1,858
|$2,214
|Rough
|$937
|$1,454
|$1,753