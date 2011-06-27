2019 Toyota RAV4 SUV Consumer Reviews
Buyers Remorse
The good: Highway gas mileage is around 32 mpg. Transmission is jerky from a rolling stop. Engine noise is excessive under acceleration. Lots of rattles and road noise. If you drive around a bend in the road with the cruise control on, be prepared for the vehicle to automatically apply the brakes without any warning. This is due to the adapted cruise control reading false positives around almost any bend. The electronic parking brake has refused to release itself several times. We no longer use it anymore. The display on the touch screen is starting to fail. The gas gauge and DTE often won't update after a fill up. We bought the vehicle new and have around 3,200 miles on it. We regret this purchase and will likely be trading it in on something else for a loss.
Adventure trim grinds
Like many other people that have the adventure trim, my torque Vectoring AWD system is grinding and making a mooing sound every time the rest driveline disconnects. My dealer confirmed this and ordered a new transfer case but may not fix the problem. One dealer told me the put in the wrong fluid at the factory, another said the gears were tooled wrong and Toyota is aware of the problem and will re-tool the system and replace around July of this year. Very disappointed!!
Adventure Model Is GRINDING
My Adventure model has been GRINDING when the AWD Driveline Disconnect engages/disengages after driving the car for about 20-30 min (When gear oil has heated up). This popped up after driving the car for about 1,000 miles. 2 Dealers that know NOTHING about the technical workings of the driveline disconnect system have told me that "It sounds normal". WHY WOULD TOYOTA RELEASE A CAR THAT GRINDS AND CALL THAT "NORMAL"?!?!?! Especially their best selling car???? Extremely frustrated that I traded in a fun, perfectly functioning Focus ST for a brand new car that grinds all the time. Dealerships basically tell me "if it doesn't have a warning light and doesn't have a TSB or Recall, the car must be functioning normally" On top of that the Automatic transmission is a joke. Jolts if you come to a near-stop then accelerate again (READ ABOUT THE 2018 CAMRY!!! SAME MOTOR+TRANSMISSION!!! SAME PROBLEMS REPORTED!!!). All of these "features" (8 speed, early shifting trans, complicated driveline disconnect) are sacrificing reliability and ensuring headaches in the name of squeezing a couple more MPG out of a car. Until Toyota acknowledges the problem and repairs the car, I wouldn't DARE take this GRINDING, JERKY car on an ADVENTURE.
2019 Limited RAV4
I got my 2019 Limited RAV4 on 2/23/19. After purchasing the car and driving on the road 2 hours. The engine lights on and the PKSB lights on. At that time, I only drove 80 miles total. I was thinking just sensor failure. So I continue driving back from the dealership to my home. Today, when I drove on the road, 300 miles total, the engine overheated alarm on and tell me park immediately. So I parked the car on the side of the road and call the Toyota towing service. I want to see if someone has the same issue as me. I feel bad with the brand new car already start having issue.
Enjoyable CUV
Owned for 3 weeks, so can’t comment on reliability. Pros: Gas mileage: 34 mpg (calculated) in 50/50 city/highway Interior: Good small item storage. Simple controls. Roomy enough for family of four. Engine: Good power for 4 cylinders Exterior: Hard edges are more appealing to me than bulbous rivals like CRV Infotainment: standard Carplay Ride/handling: Decent balance between stability and comfort Cons: Engine: Noisy Transmission: Inconsistent low speed behavior, can be hard to have a smooth “street start” while rolling. Fine from standstill Infotainment. Entune is pretty useless (CarPlay negates most of this)
