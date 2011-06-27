Used 2014 Toyota RAV4 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
RAV4 SUV
XLE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$31,703*
Total Cash Price
$16,406
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,581*
Total Cash Price
$22,035
XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$31,081*
Total Cash Price
$16,084
LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,824*
Total Cash Price
$22,678
Limited 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,892*
Total Cash Price
$22,196
LE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,324*
Total Cash Price
$16,727
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 RAV4 SUV XLE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$730
|$752
|$775
|$798
|$822
|$3,877
|Maintenance
|$852
|$337
|$1,926
|$454
|$2,200
|$5,768
|Repairs
|$462
|$536
|$627
|$734
|$856
|$3,215
|Taxes & Fees
|$902
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,069
|Financing
|$882
|$710
|$525
|$328
|$118
|$2,564
|Depreciation
|$3,318
|$1,489
|$1,311
|$1,161
|$1,042
|$8,321
|Fuel
|$1,297
|$1,336
|$1,376
|$1,418
|$1,461
|$6,888
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,444
|$5,201
|$6,582
|$4,935
|$6,541
|$31,703
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 RAV4 SUV Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$981
|$1,010
|$1,041
|$1,071
|$1,104
|$5,207
|Maintenance
|$1,144
|$452
|$2,587
|$610
|$2,955
|$7,747
|Repairs
|$621
|$719
|$843
|$986
|$1,149
|$4,318
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,211
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,436
|Financing
|$1,185
|$954
|$706
|$441
|$159
|$3,444
|Depreciation
|$4,457
|$2,000
|$1,760
|$1,559
|$1,400
|$11,176
|Fuel
|$1,743
|$1,795
|$1,848
|$1,904
|$1,962
|$9,252
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,341
|$6,986
|$8,841
|$6,628
|$8,786
|$42,581
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 RAV4 SUV XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$716
|$737
|$760
|$782
|$806
|$3,801
|Maintenance
|$835
|$330
|$1,888
|$445
|$2,157
|$5,655
|Repairs
|$453
|$525
|$615
|$720
|$839
|$3,152
|Taxes & Fees
|$884
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,048
|Financing
|$865
|$696
|$515
|$322
|$116
|$2,514
|Depreciation
|$3,253
|$1,460
|$1,285
|$1,138
|$1,022
|$8,158
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,349
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,753
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,278
|$5,099
|$6,453
|$4,838
|$6,413
|$31,081
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 RAV4 SUV LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,010
|$1,039
|$1,072
|$1,103
|$1,136
|$5,359
|Maintenance
|$1,177
|$465
|$2,662
|$627
|$3,041
|$7,974
|Repairs
|$639
|$740
|$867
|$1,015
|$1,183
|$4,444
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,246
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,478
|Financing
|$1,220
|$981
|$726
|$454
|$164
|$3,545
|Depreciation
|$4,587
|$2,059
|$1,812
|$1,605
|$1,441
|$11,503
|Fuel
|$1,794
|$1,847
|$1,902
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$9,522
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,672
|$7,190
|$9,099
|$6,822
|$9,042
|$43,824
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 RAV4 SUV Limited 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$988
|$1,017
|$1,049
|$1,079
|$1,112
|$5,245
|Maintenance
|$1,152
|$455
|$2,605
|$614
|$2,977
|$7,804
|Repairs
|$625
|$725
|$849
|$994
|$1,158
|$4,350
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,220
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,446
|Financing
|$1,194
|$960
|$711
|$444
|$160
|$3,469
|Depreciation
|$4,489
|$2,015
|$1,773
|$1,570
|$1,410
|$11,258
|Fuel
|$1,755
|$1,808
|$1,862
|$1,918
|$1,976
|$9,319
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,424
|$7,037
|$8,905
|$6,676
|$8,850
|$42,892
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 RAV4 SUV LE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$745
|$766
|$790
|$813
|$838
|$3,953
|Maintenance
|$868
|$343
|$1,964
|$463
|$2,243
|$5,881
|Repairs
|$471
|$546
|$640
|$749
|$873
|$3,278
|Taxes & Fees
|$919
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,090
|Financing
|$900
|$724
|$536
|$335
|$121
|$2,615
|Depreciation
|$3,383
|$1,518
|$1,336
|$1,184
|$1,063
|$8,484
|Fuel
|$1,323
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$7,023
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,609
|$5,303
|$6,711
|$5,032
|$6,670
|$32,324
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 RAV4
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Toyota RAV4 in Virginia is:not available
