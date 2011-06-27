  1. Home
2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime XSE Specs & Features

More about the 2022 RAV4 Prime
Overview
Starting MSRP
$43,125
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG38 mpg
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG38 mpg
EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe94 mpge
EPA Electricity RangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.42 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.4.5 hr.
EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.36
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Engine
dual fuel injectionyes
Base engine size2.5 l
Base engine typeHybrid
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower302 hp @ 6,000 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity2,500 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,230 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
XSE Prime Weather Package +$375
Quick Charge Cable Package +$70
XSE Premium Package +$3,350
Protection Package +$543
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Door Sill Protectors +$199
Carpet Mat Package +$269
All-Weather Floor Liner Package +$269
Premium JBL Audio w/Dynamic Navigation +$1,620
Spider Cargo Net +$59
Heated Rear Seats +$440
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
leatherette/clothyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room37.7 in.
Front hip room54.3 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room39.5 in.
Rear hip Room47.7 in.
Rear leg room37.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Mudguards +$129
Door Edge Guards +$140
Body Side Moldings +$209
Alloy Wheel Locks +$65
Blackout Emblem Overlays +$175
Paint Protection Film +$395
Running Boards +$549
Rear Bumper Applique +$69
Roof Rack Cross Bars +$315
Special Color +$425
Dimensions
Angle of approach19.5 degrees
Angle of departure21.5 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4,300 lbs.
EPA interior volume136.4 cu.ft.
Gross weight5,530 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height67.2 in.
Length180.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity69.8 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1,230 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity2,500 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors73.0 in.
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Wheel base105.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Blueprint/Midnight Black Metallic Roof
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic/Midnight Black Metallic Roof
  • Blizzard Pearl/Midnight Black Metallic Roof
  • Silver Sky Metallic/Midnight Black Metallic Roof
  • Supersonic Red/Midnight Black Metallic Roof
Interior Colors
  • Black Mixed Media, leatherette/cloth
  • Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
19 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
235/55R19 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25,000 mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
