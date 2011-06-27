Estimated values
1998 Buick Park Avenue Ultra 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,208
|$1,787
|$2,104
|Clean
|$1,063
|$1,578
|$1,858
|Average
|$774
|$1,158
|$1,365
|Rough
|$484
|$739
|$873
Estimated values
1998 Buick Park Avenue 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,079
|$1,617
|$1,912
|Clean
|$950
|$1,427
|$1,688
|Average
|$691
|$1,048
|$1,240
|Rough
|$433
|$668
|$793