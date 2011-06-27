Vehicle overview

The all-electric 2014 Toyota RAV4 EV is something of an odd duck in the company's extensive model lineup. Although the gas-powered RAV4 was recently redesigned, the all-electric version presses on still based on the previous-generation RAV4. Of course, this means the RAV4 EV lacks the newer RAV4's various improvements. But that's not to say that being an odd duck is a bad thing.

As a crossover SUV, the RAV4 EV is expected to offer abundant cargo capacity, and despite its need to accommodate a sizable battery pack, it does. Its 73 cubic feet of max capacity not only matches the redesigned gas-only RAV4, but makes it one of the most spacious compact SUVs. Performance is also impressive, as this electric SUV can scoot to 60 mph in just 7.2 seconds. Of course, "how far can it go on a charge?" will likely be more of a concern than how quickly it charges forward. Although the RAV4 EV's 103-mile driving range may seem stingy by conventional vehicle standards, it's actually better than any other 2014 electric vehicle apart from the super advanced (and super expensive) Tesla Model S. Add in this Toyota's high-tech yet user-friendly features and comfortable cabin and you've got an unusually well-rounded electric vehicle.

Unfortunately, there are some significant issues with the RAV4 EV, the least of which is its antiquated interior with lesser materials and fewer features than you'll find on the redesigned, gas-only RAV4. Primarily, you'll need to be a California resident to buy or lease a RAV4 EV, as they're not available anywhere else. Second, you'll need to bring upwards of $40,000 to buy what is ostensibly a last-generation RAV4, even after government incentives and tax breaks. However, if that price seems right and you call the Golden State home, we encourage you to give the 2014 Toyota RAV4 EV a close look.