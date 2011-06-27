Used 2014 Toyota RAV4 EV Consumer Reviews
Best EV short of a Tesla
Philip Reed, 10/07/2015
4dr SUV (electric DD)
The RAV4 EV gets about 140 miles on a full charge. This is more than any other car out there except the Tesla. Furthermore, the range doesn't bounce all over the place like other EVs. In fact, you often get more range than is promised. It's also bigger and faster than other EVs. The only real problem with this car is the charging timer. You can't set it to begin charging in the middle of the night when rates are low. This is a very poor omission.
A rocket ship suv
Leslie, 03/09/2016
4dr SUV (electric DD)
I love this car. It is so loaded that there is nothing that you can really add. I had leather seats installed because I love the small.
