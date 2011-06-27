Used 2014 Toyota RAV4 EV Consumer Reviews

Philip Reed , 10/07/2015 4dr SUV (electric DD)

13 of 14 people found this review helpful

The RAV4 EV gets about 140 miles on a full charge. This is more than any other car out there except the Tesla. Furthermore, the range doesn't bounce all over the place like other EVs. In fact, you often get more range than is promised. It's also bigger and faster than other EVs. The only real problem with this car is the charging timer. You can't set it to begin charging in the middle of the night when rates are low. This is a very poor omission.