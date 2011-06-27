Used 2013 Toyota RAV4 EV Consumer Reviews

Great Electric Car kesscalade , 03/31/2014 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I've owned the Rav4EV for about 5 months now and I love it! I did a lot of EV car research and in summary this car is as good as it gets without shelling out another $20,000 minimum to get a Tesla, which are phenomenal cars. Really fun to drive. Since the car is a Tesla/Toyota venture you feel the power and fun driving experience of the Tesla to some degree but still have the size and space of an SUV. For someone who dislikes small cars this car was a perfect choice for me. Can't beat the silent drive and zero gas stops. Great interior look and feel as well! Report Abuse

Get While You Can gg77 , 09/16/2014 4 of 4 people found this review helpful If you golf, you've heard of a 'Poor Man's Pebble' in reference to Pebble Beach. Well, this is a 'Poor Man's Tesla'...btw, this is a complement. Like other posters have said, you're getting the Tesla motor without having to put down another $20k+. Prior cars include an Audi A4 and Jeep Grand Cherokee. While this does not include 4WD it matches/exceeds their speed/torque off the line, has as much storage as the Jeep, and is a smoother ride than either. Yes, I'm pleased. I understand the model is being phased out by end of 2014 due to meeting of CA EPA regulations so get one while you can. Report Abuse