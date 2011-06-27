2022 Toyota Prius Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Prius Hatchback
L Eco 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
XLE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
LE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
LE AWD-e 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
XLE AWD-e 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
Data for 2022 Prius Hatchback L Eco 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is not available.
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2022 Prius
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2022 Toyota Prius in Virginia is:not available
