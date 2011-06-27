2020 Toyota Prius Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Prius Hatchback
XLE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$29,432*
Total Cash Price
$25,530
L Eco 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$39,531*
Total Cash Price
$34,290
XLE AWD-e 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$40,686*
Total Cash Price
$35,291
LE AWD-e 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$39,820*
Total Cash Price
$34,540
Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$30,009*
Total Cash Price
$26,030
LE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$28,855*
Total Cash Price
$25,029
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Prius Hatchback XLE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$762
|$788
|$816
|$845
|$874
|$4,085
|Maintenance
|$58
|$463
|$423
|$961
|$1,814
|$3,719
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$109
|$264
|$386
|$759
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,108
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,275
|Financing
|$1,373
|$1,105
|$817
|$511
|$186
|$3,991
|Depreciation
|$3,195
|$2,216
|$2,097
|$2,459
|$2,329
|$12,296
|Fuel
|$623
|$642
|$661
|$680
|$701
|$3,307
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,119
|$5,256
|$4,965
|$5,762
|$6,330
|$29,432
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Prius Hatchback L Eco 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,023
|$1,059
|$1,096
|$1,134
|$1,174
|$5,487
|Maintenance
|$78
|$622
|$569
|$1,291
|$2,436
|$4,995
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$147
|$355
|$518
|$1,019
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,488
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,713
|Financing
|$1,844
|$1,484
|$1,097
|$686
|$249
|$5,361
|Depreciation
|$4,291
|$2,977
|$2,817
|$3,303
|$3,128
|$16,515
|Fuel
|$837
|$862
|$888
|$914
|$941
|$4,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,561
|$7,060
|$6,669
|$7,739
|$8,502
|$39,531
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Prius Hatchback XLE AWD-e 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,053
|$1,090
|$1,128
|$1,167
|$1,208
|$5,647
|Maintenance
|$80
|$640
|$585
|$1,328
|$2,507
|$5,141
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$151
|$365
|$533
|$1,049
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,531
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,763
|Financing
|$1,898
|$1,527
|$1,129
|$706
|$257
|$5,517
|Depreciation
|$4,416
|$3,064
|$2,899
|$3,400
|$3,219
|$16,998
|Fuel
|$862
|$887
|$914
|$940
|$969
|$4,571
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,840
|$7,266
|$6,864
|$7,965
|$8,750
|$40,686
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Prius Hatchback LE AWD-e 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,031
|$1,067
|$1,104
|$1,143
|$1,183
|$5,527
|Maintenance
|$79
|$627
|$573
|$1,300
|$2,454
|$5,031
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$148
|$357
|$522
|$1,027
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,499
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,725
|Financing
|$1,857
|$1,495
|$1,105
|$691
|$251
|$5,400
|Depreciation
|$4,322
|$2,999
|$2,837
|$3,327
|$3,151
|$16,636
|Fuel
|$843
|$868
|$894
|$920
|$948
|$4,474
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,631
|$7,111
|$6,718
|$7,796
|$8,564
|$39,820
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Prius Hatchback Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$777
|$804
|$832
|$861
|$891
|$4,165
|Maintenance
|$59
|$472
|$432
|$980
|$1,849
|$3,792
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$111
|$269
|$393
|$774
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,129
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,300
|Financing
|$1,400
|$1,126
|$833
|$521
|$189
|$4,070
|Depreciation
|$3,257
|$2,260
|$2,138
|$2,507
|$2,374
|$12,537
|Fuel
|$635
|$654
|$674
|$694
|$714
|$3,372
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,258
|$5,359
|$5,063
|$5,875
|$6,454
|$30,009
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Prius Hatchback LE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$747
|$773
|$800
|$828
|$857
|$4,005
|Maintenance
|$57
|$454
|$415
|$942
|$1,778
|$3,646
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$107
|$259
|$378
|$744
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,086
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,250
|Financing
|$1,346
|$1,083
|$801
|$501
|$182
|$3,913
|Depreciation
|$3,132
|$2,173
|$2,056
|$2,411
|$2,283
|$12,055
|Fuel
|$611
|$629
|$648
|$667
|$687
|$3,242
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,979
|$5,153
|$4,868
|$5,649
|$6,206
|$28,855
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Toyota Prius in Virginia is:not available
