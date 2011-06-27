Used 2018 Toyota Prius c Hatchback Consumer Reviews

I like driving a smaller car with terrific gas milage and the Prius C gives me that and more. My last car was a 2005 and the safety, comfort and technology have made leaps and bounds in progress since then. I'm getting 50-51 miles/gallon after about 1700 miles of driving. I'm 5'4" so getting into and out of it is no difficulty but might be less comfortable for someone much taller. I drive a lot of country roads and it handles beautifully on them. But I also drive freeway and in the city and am happy with its performance there as well (I have a 100 mile round-trip commute to work). In short, I couldn't be more pleased with my new car. I paid $29790 out the door with a few extras (moonroof, mats, extended warranty & extended maintenance because I put a lot of miles/year on my car).

L. , 02/15/2020 Four 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

My previous car was a 2006 Yaris, but with over 200,000 kilometers, it was time to get a newer model. I love Toyota; I find they provide the most bang for my buck. I purchased my 2018 Prius C, used, with only 6000 kms on it. Now I know why. It's not as peppy (not as much horsepower) as my old Yaris. If I try to floor it (say, on the onramp to the hwy), it is slow to pick up speed and complains loudly when I try. It's roomier inside than my old Yaris, but the car length is longer. I was excited that it had the electronics that my Yaris didn't, but am finding it's not very intelligent. The bluetooth is glitchy; i.e. when I ask it to make a call, the response is sometimes that the person I'm calling only has one number and would I like to call that number...no duh! I've had my Prius C for almost a year and I'm still trying to figure out the heating and cooling. The 'Auto' button had the 'Air Conditioning' on even though it was below zero and I couldn't shut the air off. Just recently, it shut off on it's own. I can't change the air flow when 'Auto' is on; this also changed of it's own accord; now it's stuck on the floor. Also, the spoiler on the back prevents the top of the back window from being cleaned when I go through the car wash - that's getting old! All this being said, I'm usually the only one in the car and I work in the same community that I live. My Prius C gets me to work and back, sometimes grudgingly, but that's the point of having a car, right?