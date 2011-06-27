Used 2017 Toyota Prius c Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Prius c Hatchback
Four 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$29,551*
Total Cash Price
$17,393
Two 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$28,972*
Total Cash Price
$17,052
Three 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$39,692*
Total Cash Price
$23,361
One 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$40,851*
Total Cash Price
$24,043
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Prius c Hatchback Four 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$918
|$946
|$974
|$1,003
|$1,033
|$4,874
|Maintenance
|$454
|$1,770
|$734
|$1,032
|$1,664
|$5,654
|Repairs
|$247
|$359
|$418
|$491
|$572
|$2,087
|Taxes & Fees
|$953
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,120
|Financing
|$935
|$753
|$556
|$349
|$126
|$2,719
|Depreciation
|$4,068
|$1,574
|$1,385
|$1,227
|$1,102
|$9,355
|Fuel
|$705
|$726
|$748
|$770
|$794
|$3,742
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,279
|$6,169
|$4,857
|$4,913
|$5,333
|$29,551
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Prius c Hatchback Two 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$900
|$927
|$955
|$983
|$1,013
|$4,778
|Maintenance
|$445
|$1,735
|$720
|$1,012
|$1,631
|$5,543
|Repairs
|$242
|$352
|$410
|$481
|$561
|$2,046
|Taxes & Fees
|$934
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,098
|Financing
|$917
|$738
|$545
|$342
|$124
|$2,666
|Depreciation
|$3,988
|$1,543
|$1,358
|$1,203
|$1,080
|$9,172
|Fuel
|$691
|$712
|$733
|$755
|$778
|$3,669
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,117
|$6,048
|$4,762
|$4,817
|$5,228
|$28,972
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Prius c Hatchback Three 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,233
|$1,270
|$1,308
|$1,347
|$1,388
|$6,546
|Maintenance
|$610
|$2,377
|$986
|$1,386
|$2,234
|$7,594
|Repairs
|$332
|$482
|$562
|$659
|$769
|$2,803
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,280
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,504
|Financing
|$1,256
|$1,011
|$747
|$469
|$170
|$3,652
|Depreciation
|$5,464
|$2,114
|$1,860
|$1,648
|$1,480
|$12,566
|Fuel
|$947
|$975
|$1,004
|$1,034
|$1,066
|$5,027
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,120
|$8,286
|$6,524
|$6,599
|$7,162
|$39,692
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Prius c Hatchback One 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,269
|$1,307
|$1,347
|$1,386
|$1,428
|$6,737
|Maintenance
|$627
|$2,446
|$1,015
|$1,427
|$2,300
|$7,816
|Repairs
|$341
|$496
|$578
|$678
|$791
|$2,885
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,317
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,548
|Financing
|$1,293
|$1,041
|$768
|$482
|$175
|$3,759
|Depreciation
|$5,623
|$2,176
|$1,915
|$1,696
|$1,523
|$12,933
|Fuel
|$974
|$1,004
|$1,034
|$1,065
|$1,097
|$5,173
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,445
|$8,528
|$6,714
|$6,792
|$7,371
|$40,851
Learn about the 2017 Prius c
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Toyota Prius c in Virginia is:not available
