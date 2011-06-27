  1. Home
Used 1993 Toyota Previa Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG181717
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/20 mpg15/19 mpg15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.8/396.0 mi.297.0/376.2 mi.297.0/376.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.19.8 gal.19.8 gal.
Combined MPG181717
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque154 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm154 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm154 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l2.4 l2.4 l
Horsepower138 hp @ 5000 rpm138 hp @ 5000 rpm138 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.37.4 ft.37.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.39.4 in.39.4 in.
Front leg room40.1 in.40.1 in.40.1 in.
Front hip room56.9 in.56.9 in.56.9 in.
Front shoulder room61.1 in.61.1 in.61.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.38.5 in.38.9 in.
Rear hip Room64.6 in.64.6 in.64.4 in.
Rear leg room38.5 in.36.6 in.36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room61.6 in.61.6 in.61.6 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity158 cu.ft.158 cu.ft.158 cu.ft.
Length187.0 in.187.0 in.187.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.3500 lbs.3500 lbs.
Curb weight3535 lbs.3765 lbs.3955 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.1 cu.ft.33.1 cu.ft.33.1 cu.ft.
Height68.7 in.68.7 in.68.7 in.
Wheel base112.8 in.112.8 in.112.8 in.
Width70.8 in.70.8 in.70.8 in.
