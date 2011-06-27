Used 1993 Toyota Previa Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|18
|17
|17
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/20 mpg
|15/19 mpg
|15/19 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|316.8/396.0 mi.
|297.0/376.2 mi.
|297.0/376.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.8 gal.
|19.8 gal.
|19.8 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|17
|17
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|154 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|154 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|154 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.4 l
|2.4 l
|2.4 l
|Horsepower
|138 hp @ 5000 rpm
|138 hp @ 5000 rpm
|138 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.4 ft.
|37.4 ft.
|37.4 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.4 in.
|39.4 in.
|39.4 in.
|Front leg room
|40.1 in.
|40.1 in.
|40.1 in.
|Front hip room
|56.9 in.
|56.9 in.
|56.9 in.
|Front shoulder room
|61.1 in.
|61.1 in.
|61.1 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|38.5 in.
|38.5 in.
|38.9 in.
|Rear hip Room
|64.6 in.
|64.6 in.
|64.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.5 in.
|36.6 in.
|36.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|61.6 in.
|61.6 in.
|61.6 in.
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|158 cu.ft.
|158 cu.ft.
|158 cu.ft.
|Length
|187.0 in.
|187.0 in.
|187.0 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3500 lbs.
|3500 lbs.
|3500 lbs.
|Curb weight
|3535 lbs.
|3765 lbs.
|3955 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|33.1 cu.ft.
|33.1 cu.ft.
|33.1 cu.ft.
|Height
|68.7 in.
|68.7 in.
|68.7 in.
|Wheel base
|112.8 in.
|112.8 in.
|112.8 in.
|Width
|70.8 in.
|70.8 in.
|70.8 in.
