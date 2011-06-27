Used 1994 Toyota Pickup Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

Bring this truck back! JB , 09/07/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I love this truck. I am the org owner used it for both daily commute and work around the home. The Toyota shop manuals I purchased with the vehicle are by far the best manuals ever written with clear diagnostic steps and drawings. The 4 cyl engine is a real work horse. To date (130K) it always starts, gets 18 mpg around town, doesn't leak oil, and is able to push the attached snow plow in deep wet snow. The light weight body makes 4 wheel driving easy, even with stock suspension and tires! This vehicle has out climbed my buddies souped up 4x4s, able to go up steep inclines, or through deep mud with ease. It's so tough, I think it will outlive me! Report Abuse

'94 was a great year! kendall , 02/10/2002 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought the 94 pickup new, and at 90K miles, it still looks and runs like it just came from the showroom. Never had a problem with this truck. This was the final model series just before Toyota switched to the Tacoma pickup. I expect this truck to still be going strong 200,000 miles from now! Report Abuse

Pauly Paul , 01/30/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I love my toyota truck. A little rusty expected that. I have had no major problems that weren't caused by my own doing (new front boot). when I purchased it it had 138,000 miles on it I now have 147,000 on it. I think the major complaint that I have seen most is the bad gas mileage. I drive about 10 miles a day to & from work in city traffic and of course occasional 4 wheeling.I enjoy it very much couldn't ask for better. very serious 4 wheeling truck. Report Abuse

USA Trip Was Fabulous Wonger , 08/16/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought this brand spankin' new in 1995 with 70 miles. In 1998, I took it on a "USA Counter-clockwise Perimeter Tour". In 11 days, I drove 9600 miles. My first leg was non-stop from L.A. to Houston. I drove 24 hours straight (except for gas/food) for 1600 miles. Currently, I spend about $500-$750/year in maintenance, but it's been well- worth it. I hope to double the 185,000 miles I currently have on it. Report Abuse