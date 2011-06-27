1993 Toyota Paseo Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$703 - $1,635
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
Driver airbag added, and ABS is now optional. Interior fabrics are revised. Two new colors.
Consumer reviews
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
George,07/22/2009
I have owned two paseos and like them very much. They are peppy and fun to drive. The first one was going strong at 265,000 miles but I totaled it by hitting a deer. I looked for another one in 2004 and am still driving this one at 215,000. Reliable and starts every time.
john,04/27/2010
my car had around 220000 when i got it, it now has 240000 plus on it, and runs just as good if not better than when i got it! and im not that nice to this car, only major thing i had to do was replace the clutch when i first got it, the only bad things are the body rot and blown struts and brakes, but that wouldnt happen if i drove it like a normal person haha.
Tooster76,10/09/2008
I purchased my second car in June 2000 and I still have this car to this day. I have to tell you that this car is essentially reliable and good around corners, fuel and I have not had any mechanical failures or problems with this one at all. The only thing I have had is maintenance e.g. replacement of CV joints, tune up, etc. I vouch for the Toyota Paseo. It is under-rated and it deserves a lot of credit for its design, fuel economy, reliability and structure. Its quite correct that in the back, only small people can really fit in it. It's really designed for 2 adults and 2 children. Overall though 9/10.
Queen J,01/04/2003
I absoloutly LOVE my Paseo! Never let ANYONE tell you they are bad cars! It gets WONDERFUL gas mileage, is fun to drive, & very reliable. Not to mention all that, but my someone in a brand new Honda Accord reversed into my side door -- & the paseo was unhurt! His car however walked away w/a scratch! I absoloutly love this car.
MPG
24 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 6400 rpm
