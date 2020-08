Used 1993 Toyota Paseo for Sale Near Me

Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California

PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! * ONE OWNER CAR * CLEAN CARFAX * * SERVICE RECORDS * - YOU SIMPLY WILL NOT FIND A BETTER KEPT 1993 FOR WHAT IT IS - LITERALLY A LITTLE OLD LADY FROM PASADENA KIND OF CAR - RUNS ABSOLUTELY EXCELLENT, NICE AND SMOOTH - COLD AC, HAS BEEN CONVERTED TO R134a - AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION - THIS IS 1 OF LIKE 5 FOR SALE IN THE COUNTRY THAT WE CAN FIND! - SUUUUUPER WELL KEPT, EVEN HAS THE ORIGINAL SUNROOF BAG - AIRBAG LIGHT IS ON, CODE 31, SRS MODULE, BUT WE RECOMMEND AGAINST MAKING THE AIRBAG FUNCTIONAL, ITS LONG SINCE EXPIRED - IF YOU MISSED YOUR CHANCE TO BUY THIS IN 1993, THIS IS YOUR LAST OPPORTUNITY. THIS WOULD MAKE A GOOD COLLECTOR CAR FOR 90S FANS! - WE CAN HELP YOU GET A PERSONAL LOAN FOR THIS CAR IF YOUR CREDIT IS DECENT AND ~$2500 DOWN! APPLY ON OUR WEBSITE UNDER "FINANCING" OR JUST USE A CREDIT CARD (FEE APPLIES) - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1993 Toyota Paseo .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JT2EL45U8P0132295

Stock: DF42224P1T

Certified Pre-Owned: No