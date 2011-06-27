  1. Home
1995 Toyota Paseo Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Several states with strict emissions laws get detuned Paseo for 1995.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Toyota Paseo.

5(42%)
4(44%)
3(0%)
2(14%)
1(0%)
4.1
7 reviews
7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

couldn't ask for more.
brandon1239,12/28/2010
I bought a Paseo from my girlfriends dad back when I was 16, I'm 20 now and still drive the car everyday. as it sits right now there is just a little over 240,000 miles on the original car! all I've done is regular maintenance, timing belt, water pump, things like that. Sofar I havent had any major issues and hope it stays that way. I change the oil every 3000 miles and in between changes I have to add about a quart of oil, not much for how many miles are on the car. there isnt anything special about the car, but it has always been there and never let me down and I'll keep it until it lets go, I've owned 3 other cars in the time i've had the paseo and still keep this one around.
PaSeO
Paseo Driver,01/26/2008
This car has been a lot of fun to drive. I drove it a lot at one time and it never broke down on me or did anything to make me think that it would of. At first, I wasn't really for sure about buying a 1995 but it was cute and I needed a car and no way did I want any loans. But this car surprised me with its performance, it never gave me any problems but then again I took very good care of it. This car has come through a lot more than I would have expected it to be. I give it a very high rating.
toyota paseo
qdrw66,08/11/2002
I owned the toyota Paseo for about 2 years now, and it is no longer in my possession, because of continues break downs I gave up on the paseo, I bought it used in college. The paseo runs to low to the ground especially a 4 cylinder car in New York will not last because of steep pot holes
Paseo
swbrogord,03/01/2008
There's nothing really special about this car other than a few things it really has going for it. It's a great commuter car for students, 2dr, great fuel economy, sporty interior, dirt cheap, Toyota reliability. I would go with this over buying a more expensive car. Saving money > turning heads.
See all 7 reviews of the 1995 Toyota Paseo
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 1995 Toyota Paseo features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 Toyota Paseo

Used 1995 Toyota Paseo Overview

The Used 1995 Toyota Paseo is offered in the following submodels: Paseo Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe.

