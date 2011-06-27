1995 Toyota Paseo Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$705 - $1,639
Used Paseo for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
Several states with strict emissions laws get detuned Paseo for 1995.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1995 Toyota Paseo.
Most helpful consumer reviews
brandon1239,12/28/2010
I bought a Paseo from my girlfriends dad back when I was 16, I'm 20 now and still drive the car everyday. as it sits right now there is just a little over 240,000 miles on the original car! all I've done is regular maintenance, timing belt, water pump, things like that. Sofar I havent had any major issues and hope it stays that way. I change the oil every 3000 miles and in between changes I have to add about a quart of oil, not much for how many miles are on the car. there isnt anything special about the car, but it has always been there and never let me down and I'll keep it until it lets go, I've owned 3 other cars in the time i've had the paseo and still keep this one around.
Paseo Driver,01/26/2008
This car has been a lot of fun to drive. I drove it a lot at one time and it never broke down on me or did anything to make me think that it would of. At first, I wasn't really for sure about buying a 1995 but it was cute and I needed a car and no way did I want any loans. But this car surprised me with its performance, it never gave me any problems but then again I took very good care of it. This car has come through a lot more than I would have expected it to be. I give it a very high rating.
qdrw66,08/11/2002
I owned the toyota Paseo for about 2 years now, and it is no longer in my possession, because of continues break downs I gave up on the paseo, I bought it used in college. The paseo runs to low to the ground especially a 4 cylinder car in New York will not last because of steep pot holes
swbrogord,03/01/2008
There's nothing really special about this car other than a few things it really has going for it. It's a great commuter car for students, 2dr, great fuel economy, sporty interior, dirt cheap, Toyota reliability. I would go with this over buying a more expensive car. Saving money > turning heads.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1995 Toyota Paseo features & specs
MPG
25 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Paseo
Related Used 1995 Toyota Paseo info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019