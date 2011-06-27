  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(44)
1992 Toyota Paseo Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

Sporty version of the Tercel offers more horsepower, stiffer suspension, and racier bodywork than its more pedestrian counterpart.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Toyota Paseo.

5(75%)
4(25%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
44 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

coolness
sjm11,08/10/2011
My uncle gave me his car which is toyota paseo '92. At first, I found it really cool. I like the features and style. Good thing I know how to drive stick shift so my uncle gave me the title of the car as a gift. It's my first car ever. I love the performance though there some few problems with it,. but I never turned me down yet. A friend of mine who has a car shop told me that it won't last for a week when we heard the harsh sound from the engine. And now, it was like 8 months and it's still running. From this car, I learned how to troubleshoot some failures such as checking fuses and changing batteries. I would never exchange this car. I will make it look more cool.. ^_^
Amazing Car & Value
jeffmich,12/20/2014
2dr Coupe
Bought my '92 Paseo 3 years ago for $550. I now have over 340K miles on it and it's going strong. It looks great, is fun to drive, and I get over 40 mpg. It's required maintenance (tires, brakes, shocks, spark plugs, etc) but no major repairs. It's currently 23 years old and I see no end in sight.
Nearing the half million mile mark
aposak,06/16/2008
This has been a backup car and gas saver for myself, family, and friends over the past 5 years. It has been through numerous trips all over the Eastern US, from New England to Florida, as well as a daily commuter around town. I bought it with 216k miles on it, and have put over 200k of my own on. Still has the engine, transmission, and clutch I bought it with, which may be the originals. Burns half a quart of oil for every tank of gas, but I'm still getting 30+ mpg, and it still starts every day. Major repair was welding an exhaust flange back to the pipe. That's it.
Great MPG / Value
tommadison,08/15/2013
Cheap to repair/insure/put gas in. If you drive under 10k miles a year this is a great car. I have driven across country x2 in it (for new jobs) and have had no issues with it. Bought at 115k miles now at 150k and only had to replace the brakes/tires,
See all 44 reviews of the 1992 Toyota Paseo
Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 1992 Toyota Paseo features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Toyota Paseo

Used 1992 Toyota Paseo Overview

The Used 1992 Toyota Paseo is offered in the following submodels: Paseo Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Toyota Paseo?

