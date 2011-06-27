My uncle gave me his car which is toyota paseo '92. At first, I found it really cool. I like the features and style. Good thing I know how to drive stick shift so my uncle gave me the title of the car as a gift. It's my first car ever. I love the performance though there some few problems with it,. but I never turned me down yet. A friend of mine who has a car shop told me that it won't last for a week when we heard the harsh sound from the engine. And now, it was like 8 months and it's still running. From this car, I learned how to troubleshoot some failures such as checking fuses and changing batteries. I would never exchange this car. I will make it look more cool.. ^_^

