Consumer Rating
(10)
1994 Toyota Paseo Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

CFC-free A/C added. Passenger seatbelts get automatic locking retractors.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Toyota Paseo.

5(60%)
4(30%)
3(10%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The best car ever
Bryan,06/04/2008
This car is the best ever. I had it over 3 years and it still gives me more than 30 mpg and saves me a lot of money. I changeD the body kit and some things in the interior just to make it look furious and cool. It is so sporty looking and fun to drive. For those who are looking for a car in the 90s buy a Paseo, it's cool to drive and it saves you a lot of money. I will ride this car for all my life.
Reliable and trouble free
vinit,12/20/2002
i have had this car for 2 years now and will have it till it dies probably...coz i see no problems coming up. its a small car but makes up very well as a student car. i dont have to spend anything on repairs and stuff..just normal maintenance like oil changes every 3k miles.
First problem was last
byebyepaseo,08/16/2004
Car was well mantained and never had a single problem, absolutely zero repairs other than regular maintenance all the way to 135,000+ miles. Then one day the engine died out of the blue, threw a rod. A/C, auto trans., everything still worked perfectly until it suddenly gave out. Not sure what to think, was a great car until then but expected a well mantained toyota to last longer before dying.
Toyota Quality
gfinke,07/26/2002
This car is one of the most reliable cars I have ever seen. Being a college student, I can't afford repairs ever month. This car has never had anything wrong with it and I have only done the usual matainence (oil change, tuneup every 30k and brakes). I will drive this car until it dies which I can tell wont be for a long time.
See all 10 reviews of the 1994 Toyota Paseo
Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 1994 Toyota Paseo features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
