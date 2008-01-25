  1. Home
Edmunds' Expert Review

  • Pros
  • Cons
  •  
  • Good looks, great cornering ability, fuel efficient, Toyota reliability

Vehicle overview

What do you get when you plunk down nearly $14,000 for Toyota's sporty-looking Paseo? You get tepid acceleration, poor visibility, rear drum brakes, and a two speaker AM/FM radio. On the plus side, the new Paseo comes with dual airbags, remote hatch and fuel door openers, locking split-fold rear seats, rear defroster, and a suspension that provides handling in the twisties equal to a Pontiac Firebird or Mitsubishi Eclipse.

Basically, what you get is a Tercel that corners well. Oh yes, there is also the issue of Toyota reliability. Is it worth $14,000? Not in our book. Let's option one out, shall we?

The Paseo comes with a minimum of standard equipment. Add some alloy wheels, air conditioning, antilock brakes, cruise control, and a cassette player, and the Paseo runs just above $16,000. We're thinking that this isn't much of a value. We're thinking speedy and good-looking Pontiac Sunfire GT with an option package for the same money, honey.

Styling was new last year, and while it is derivative, the Paseo certainly is attractive. The greenhouse is small, squashed between a high beltline and low roof. Windows have been enlarged and pillars have been thinned, but the inside of the Paseo is still rather claustrophobic.

The big news for 1997 is the addition of a convertible to the lineup. The four-layer insulated top includes a heated glass rear window and is manually operated. Price? A rather reasonable $17,000 and change, which makes this the least expensive convertible sold in the U.S. if you don't count the Geo Tracker and Suzuki Sidekick. We'd rather have the 4WD and balky top, thanks.

Other news for 1997 is limited to redesigned interior door panels that increase hip room, new rotary climate controls, and the addition of dual visor vanity mirrors in the coupe.

Don't get the impression that we don't appreciate the Paseo for what it is. This car is meant for stylish commuting by people who don't enjoy wasting time at auto repair facilities. We're simply suckers for a good value, and the Paseo coupe isn't one. On the other hand, we're also suckers for top-down driving, and the new convertible is the cheapest way to get some sun on your face in a brand new set of wheels.

1997 Highlights

A convertible debuts. Coupes get dual-visor vanity mirrors, fresh door trim and rotary-heater controls.
Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Toyota Paseo.

5 star reviews: 50%
4 star reviews: 50%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.5 stars based on 14 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • fuel efficiency
  • handling & steering
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • oil
  • driving experience
  • engine
  • acceleration
  • appearance
  • maintenance & parts
  • value
  • electrical system
  • sound system
  • safety
  • ride quality

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.125 out of 5 stars, My Mystic
christene,

My little Toyota Paseo is the best little car I have ever owned. She has given reliability, good gas mileage and easy driving for the last 12 years. I change her oil, do annual maintenance and she, I call her Mystic runs forever. This morning, I hit a deer, my car swerved out of the animal's way and the damage was minimal to the PASEO AND THE DEER RAN AWAY. I am still alive to talk about how my little car handled the road to try and not hit the deer which was inevitable. Broke the side light, dented the right fender and broke the passenger mirror but my little car keeps driving. I will repair the best little car I have ever owned.

5 out of 5 stars, RIP somehow
walkndaddy,
2dr Convertible

Alas, the final story: After 20 years of providing pleasure and thrills, the car has passed its last current, as the electrical system is no more. It's engine and other parts will be in a better place, hopefully; and it's one-of-a-kind roll bar will be immortalized hopefully, by another convertible owner who appreciates safety. Amen And so Habitat for Humanity will profit from it's entrails, tires, and whatever value of it is left in the junkyard. Remembered and not forgotten. Amen II

5 out of 5 stars, Love the Paseo Convertible!
123toyo,

I've owned my Toyota Paseo Convertible for many years and I still love it!! The gas mileage is awesome and the car handles really well. Toyota really knows how to make them!!

5 out of 5 stars, Great First Car
uniqueqt2,

I am writing about this car because I am ready to buy a new one. My boyfriend is battling me on this because he says its hard to come buy a good car and he is true. I purchased this car when it was seven years old and it has never failed me. This car has taken me from florida to los angeles and back with all of my worldly possesions and my dog. I highly reccommend this car.Don't let the age fool you - its sweeter now than ever. When my friends are paying $40 to fill their gas tanks I am only paying $20.

Write a review

See all 14 reviews

Features & Specs

2dr Coupe features & specs
2dr Coupe
N/A
MPG 26 city / 34 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
93 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 1997 Toyota Paseo features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
DriverNot Rated
PassengerNot Rated
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
RolloverNot Rated
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
FAQ

Is the Toyota Paseo a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 1997 Paseo both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Toyota Paseo fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Paseo gets an EPA-estimated 29 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Paseo has 7.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Toyota Paseo. Learn more

Is the Toyota Paseo reliable?

To determine whether the Toyota Paseo is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Paseo. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Paseo's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 1997 Toyota Paseo a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 1997 Toyota Paseo is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 1997 Paseo is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 1997 Toyota Paseo?

The least-expensive 1997 Toyota Paseo is the 1997 Toyota Paseo 2dr Coupe. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.

Other versions include:

    What are the different models of Toyota Paseo?

    If you're interested in the Toyota Paseo, the next question is, which Paseo model is right for you? Paseo variants include 2dr Coupe. For a full list of Paseo models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

