Used 2006 Toyota Land Cruiser SUV Consumer Reviews

Truly the best 4x4xFar zad329 , 02/10/2013 17 of 17 people found this review helpful My family has owned six (6!) Land Cruisers over the years, but I was the black sheep who strayed and purchased a Range Rover. The Rover was gorgeous, and a very able 4x4, but the thing was incredibly unreliable. When repairs were needed (which was often) the bills were frequently more than $1000-$2000. Long story short, I wised up, sold the Rover and bought an '06 Land Cruiser. There's a reason the UN owns 12,000 Land Cruisers: you can't kill 'em. This vehicle is, by far, the most reliable & able SUV in the world. I am the prodigal son who returned, and the LC is where I'm going to stay. After all, my Mom's '99 LC just hit 300,000 miles; she's shooting for 1,000,000. Stay tuned. Report Abuse

2006 LC LC , 12/21/2007 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Every time I get in a drive this truck, I love being in it. This truck is smooth! Acceleration. Braking. Turning. Quiet. More than I hoped for. The 275 hp engine responds well at any speed. 7.83 zero to 60. Very comfortable. Decent gas mileage. 17 to 19 MPG. Best when driven 55 to 60. At 65 to 75 it gets 17. I'm 6'2+" 210. I can drive this for hours and not get sore. Just drove it through 15" of snow in our pastures in the beautiful Western Mountains of Maine, easy as a drive around the farm in summer. Impressive. I choose the '06 because of the 275 horse engine. Better acceleration than the 235 hp for earlier years. Report Abuse

Solid value Carl , 09/28/2008 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This SUV feels like it will run forever. Many people would like to see Toyota spruce the LC exterior up but you should look to purchase the lexus470 if that's more important to you. We love the rugged exterior and simple elegant, durable interior. Beautiful ride. Tight turning radius. Mileage is 15.5 overall so far for blend of city/hwy. The rear compartment could be bigger and the window controls on the driver's side requires your left wrist be double-jointed, but otherwise very pleased. Report Abuse

Everything but sporty jennal , 02/03/2006 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Wanted an SUV worthy of buying instead of leasing. Something I could and like to drive for 15 years +. Wanted a Land Cruiser for a while, now I own one, and love it. The truck feels solid , tight, and precise. Decent power, very quiet. looks very nice ( not over the top, but not too plain) . Very thirsty but knew that when I bought it. Report Abuse