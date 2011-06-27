  1. Home
Used 2005 Toyota Land Cruiser SUV Consumer Reviews

Fundamentally the Best

IJP, 06/03/2010
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

We purchased it in the summer of 2005 and have taken it on cross country trip, over endless NYC potholes and off road. It is smooth, refined, has great visibility and extremely comfortable front row seating. The engine, the shifting and all other mechanical features appear flawless.

Smooth Ride, and Build Like a Tank

S. Robert Hitchcock, 06/07/2009
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

We bought our LC in the winter of 2005 and had Toyota not made the new ones look like overgrown Highlanders we would have bought a new one. This is the single best vehicle I have ever owned. I have driven it as a commuter, on long road trips, and even camped in it and it has exceeded expectations in every scenario. I also love the interior appointments, and the stateliness of the exterior styling, and think of it as everything the Range Rover should be without the constant trips to the shop. With more than 5 years of ownership the only times it has been in the shop have been to repair body damaged caused by my wife's impatience, and routine maintenance.

MY Landcruiser

Toymom, 11/12/2004
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

This auto is well built and sturdy, stands up to the elements. It is high enough off the ground to have a good clearance for 4 wheel driving, a necessity for gold prospecting and camping in remote places. Yet it isn't too high that I can't get in easily. I like the hand holds to assist getting in, the height off the road so I can see traffic well ahead of me and the protection it affords me in the event of an auto accident (My last Landcruiser was totalled and I walked away without so much as a scratch). The vehicle is also roomy for hauling cross country track teams, chess teams, martial arts teams, campimg gear, and symphony instruments around.

Super nice, a world standard

Dolphstar, 03/16/2007
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I was bitten by the Land Cruiser bug after being taking on a sand dune ride in Dubai, UAE. It was amazing. Quiet and smooth on the freeway and unstoppable offroad. Since then I have seen them in action in Oman, Pakistan, and Ethiopia where they are used by the United Nations. My own LC leads an easy life compared to those vehicles. I am now spoiled by the ride, handling, stability and quality of it. I've had it 1.5 years and enjoy it just much as now as the first day I got it. So far oil changes and tire rotations are the only service it has required. I happen to like the truckish body style. It is what it is and not a wannabe sport car, SUV, station wagon, crossover mishmash.

The best SUV

LH2KF7, 03/22/2005
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

This truck is amazing, we bought it because we have a large family and a big dog and it works great! We live here in New Jersey and every August we go on vacation to Hilton Head SOuth Carolina. We took this truck and it was like driving in luxury. I would never buy any other truck, this one is the best. After experiencing the best why settle for less?

