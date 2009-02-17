Used 1999 Toyota Land Cruiser for Sale Near Me
- 140,739 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$37,900
- 279,712 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,900
- 279,928 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$29,900
- 207,947 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,988
- 209,422 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$24,950
- 167,197 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,000
- 341,250 miles3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,999
- 299,150 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,495
- 164,225 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,995
- 173,883 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,242
- 199,743 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,995
- 319,579 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$13,995
- 254,080 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,999
- 245,755 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$9,400
- 179,795 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$21,950
- 193,210 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,990
- 244,198 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,000
- 190,175 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$15,990$2,039 Below Market
sierra68,02/17/2009
145K, engine/tranny never skips a beat, paint still looks 95% new, interior indestructible, tackles anything asked of it and at 10 years old, people still comment on how incredible it looks and can't believe it's a 99:) The fuel economy is poor but I'm guessing if you're looking at the Cruiser, you're more concerned with safety, ride quality, dependability, and bring me anywhere and return me safe-ability. It is, for lack of better wording, an incredible vehicle.
