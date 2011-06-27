Used 1999 Toyota Land Cruiser Consumer Reviews
There is no other. . .
145K, engine/tranny never skips a beat, paint still looks 95% new, interior indestructible, tackles anything asked of it and at 10 years old, people still comment on how incredible it looks and can't believe it's a 99:) The fuel economy is poor but I'm guessing if you're looking at the Cruiser, you're more concerned with safety, ride quality, dependability, and bring me anywhere and return me safe-ability. It is, for lack of better wording, an incredible vehicle.
The best 4x4
I bought my 1999 Land Cruiser brand new with 4 miles on the odometer. This is the fifth Land Cruiser which I've owned; my previous Land Cruisers were: 1989, 1991, 1993 and 1996 models. My current 1999 Land Cruiser had 128,000 miles on it and every components function perfectly, it is a very reliable and good built 4x4. I've taken my Land Cruiser on many outing occasions with friends in off-road driving and it beat others 4x4 including Jeep and Range Rover models.
Rock solid luxury vehicle
This is an extremely reliable, comfortable, and useful vehicle. As close to maintenance free as any car you can own. Built like a tank, but rides like a Cadillac. After 10 years, all electronics and mechanics are working perfectly. Leather is holding up great. Unstoppable in snow and mud. I wish it got a little better than 13-14 mpg though. Still would never get rid of it. This thing will go 400k miles.
Finally Got One!!
Waited a long time for an L/C. Finally got it for my 40th b-day. Traded LS 400 - also awesome. The L/C is the best vehicle I have ever owned. Total confidence with this L/C. Bought with 65K, now @ 110K and you can't hear it run. Best vehicle for a family, kids, dog, anything. Just put new shocks on it and it rides like new. I wish it had a little more towing capacity as I occasionally tow a 6500# Airstream. Love this truck... it was worth the wait!
1999 lc
I bought this car from California and drove all the way to seattle I was impressed of the handling and comfort it runs smooth and going up Hill the speed is consistent doesn't crawl uphill.the only thing is its a fuel guzzler but it's a land cruiser and I love it
