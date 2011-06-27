Used 1993 Toyota Land Cruiser Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG12
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/14 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)276.1/351.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.1 gal.
Combined MPG12
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque275 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size4.5 l
Horsepower212 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle40.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.7 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room59.5 in.
Front shoulder room58.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear hip Room59.5 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity97 cu.ft.
Length188.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight4760 lbs.
Height70.3 in.
Maximum payload1765.0 lbs.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width72.0 in.
