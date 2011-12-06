Used 1993 Toyota Land Cruiser for Sale Near Me

  • 1994 Toyota Land Cruiser
    used

    1994 Toyota Land Cruiser

    193,210 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,990

    Details
  • 1995 Toyota Land Cruiser
    used

    1995 Toyota Land Cruiser

    199,743 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,995

    Details
  • 1997 Toyota Land Cruiser
    used

    1997 Toyota Land Cruiser

    209,422 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $24,950

    Details
  • 1997 Toyota Land Cruiser
    used

    1997 Toyota Land Cruiser

    167,197 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $14,000

    Details
  • 1998 Toyota Land Cruiser
    used

    1998 Toyota Land Cruiser

    279,712 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,900

    Details
  • 1998 Toyota Land Cruiser
    used

    1998 Toyota Land Cruiser

    279,928 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $29,900

    Details
  • 2000 Toyota Land Cruiser
    used

    2000 Toyota Land Cruiser

    140,739 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $37,900

    Details
  • 2000 Toyota Land Cruiser
    used

    2000 Toyota Land Cruiser

    207,947 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,988

    Details
  • 2001 Toyota Land Cruiser
    used

    2001 Toyota Land Cruiser

    341,250 miles
    3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,999

    Details
  • 2002 Toyota Land Cruiser in White
    used

    2002 Toyota Land Cruiser

    299,150 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,495

    Details
  • 2002 Toyota Land Cruiser in Black
    used

    2002 Toyota Land Cruiser

    164,225 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $15,995

    Details
  • 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser in Black
    used

    2020 Toyota Land Cruiser

    14,328 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $73,988

    $6,266 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser in Black
    certified

    2019 Toyota Land Cruiser

    4,222 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $75,975

    $5,907 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser in Off White/Cream
    used

    2020 Toyota Land Cruiser

    11,045 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $83,206

    $1,856 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser in Off White/Cream
    used

    2020 Toyota Land Cruiser

    9,085 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Delivery Available*

    $75,696

    $2,071 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Land Cruiser in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Toyota Land Cruiser

    19,027 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $69,495

    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Land Cruiser in Black
    certified

    2018 Toyota Land Cruiser

    11,981 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $72,990

    $3,716 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Land Cruiser
    used

    2006 Toyota Land Cruiser

    190,175 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,990

    $2,039 Below Market
    Details

  • 5
    (65%)
  • 4
    (35%)
Still Going after 300K miles
cruiseit,06/12/2011
I have this 1993 LC from Day One. I have 304,000 miles on the original engine, transmission, water pump and alternator. I just changed the starter about 6 months. Reliabilty = #1. I have never had any of the electrical issues mentioned about the 1993 Landcruiser. I have the cloth interior and it still looks excellent after 19 years - that would not be true with the optional leather interior. Longivity = change the oil, change transmission fuel, change all the gear oil.
