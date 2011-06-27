Used 2016 Toyota Highlander SUV Consumer Reviews
Still lovin' the Highlander
This is my second Highlander. The first was an 2003 LE. I recently gave it to my daughter with 139000 miles on it. Because I loved my 03 so much, we decided the new car would also be a Highlander. This time we went all out and purchased the Limited Platinum. This car has 4 owners manuals! I've made it through them all. This car has all the bells and whistles! I particularly am enjoying the blind spot warning, lane departure and the cruise control feature that keeps you a safe distance from the car in front of you. I must admit this took a little getting used to, but now I truly appreciate the way the car speeds up or slows down on its own while using the cruise feature. The lift gate is also easy to operate. You must use the operating handle, but you don't need to manually unlock the door first if you are keeping the key in your purse. I do like the easy lock/unlock features on the doors as well. The interior is very attractive, spacious and comfortable. I love that I can fit my tote style handbag safely away in the deep storage unit between the front seat! It's also wide enough for me to fish around for anything I need in my bag, and there is also roo, for me to store all my favorite CDs in there as well. The back seat captains chairs are very comfortable and ride very well. There are retractable window shades for added comfort. This is great for traveling with babies! We haven't even used the third row seats, but they are ready when needed. The cargo area without the third row is very spacious! Four adults could easily travel with all their luggage for at least a week or more including beach chairs and coolers! The entune system is great! It has local weather, traffic,Bluetooth pairing for listening to your favorite music on your phone, or on the apps you can install such as i❤️radio, Pandora, and others. You get a three month subscription to Sirius. The navigation system will not allow you to get lost! It reconfigures if you miss a turn without making you feel bad, it simply and redirects you without that annoying "recalculating" you get with other system. I love the sunny interior when you unshaded the cabin with the panoramic moon roof. I just love my new car, and am looking forward to many years of pleasurable driving!
4Runner for Highlander
I needed to replace my 2007 4Runner Trail with a new vehicle that would get me, passengers, the dog, and goods, through the snow, the mud, and the dust to my camp in central Maine. I also needed a safe car that I could maneuver on the highways up and down the East Coast, get decent mileage, and have a solid array of safety features. Unfortunately the 2016 4Runner did not have adaptive cruise control, blind spot/cross lane warnings, crash avoidance systems, etc. I refused to pay an extra $10,000 for the Lexus. So I ended up with the AWD Highlander Platinum Limited and its extensive array of safety features. Obviously, there is a big difference between driving a truck-based and a car based SUV, such as the Highlander. In this respect, I don't miss the 4Runner Trail. We'll see when I'm stuck in high snow whether I miss the 4WD. But for now, I'm thrilled driving the Highlander. While the interior looks massive, it isn't a big car. While I thought about the Ford Explorer for a couple of days, as I liked the parking assist and the safety features involving the front of the car, I opted for the Toyota because of quality assurance and the cheaper price. I have driven it for nearly four years, including nine-hour trips up and down the East Coast. I have stopped worrying about changing lanes because of the safety features. I was able to carry more goods than the 4Runner. And on the last trip North during a cold winter's day, I averaged over 25 mpg...with only 1500 miles on the odometer. During the summer I can get 26-27 on the highway. My personal list of likes besides all the safety items: a comfortable seat, a decent sounding audio system, a nice interior design, especially the shelf in the front to carry wallets, phones, etc., the flip-up back window, the car handling, the automatic headlights/bright beams, and the automatic windshield wipers. I only wish they had included front parking radar. I am disappointed with the Entune system, which should be updated to have Android/Apple capabilities. While I miss the rugged 4Runner capability, but I now have AWD and all types of safety mechanisms that will keep me safe. It continues to exceed expectations.
A good buy
Bought the car 3 weeks ago. Paid 37,400 on a 40,840 sticker XLE white with leather.Car is comfortable AC is cold both front and rear . Have owned toyota before and played a big part in the purchase. Dependable and reliable. Turned off the ECO button feels the car is being pulled with it on. Gas mileage about 22 hwy 18 city could be better.touch screen has many features takes a few days to get used to. Side mirrors seems large and sometimes block view on turns.
Lexus in Toyota Clothing (with sportier handling)
Pros: Rock solid look, feel and handling. Calm-instilling, smooth, quiet ride. Sensible, simple, intuitive controls. Luxury car look, feel and performance at a below-luxury price and with lower cost regular fuel! Safe, effective all wheel drive and active safety systems. Cons: Smaller than ideal cargo space. Very tight third row -- for young children or emergency, short trips only. Lane departure sensor is a little too sensitive. Navigation slightly less intuitive and useful than other controls and systems in this vehicle and than navigation systems in other vehicles and after-market or cell phone based systems. Overall: An easy 5 out of 5 stars! This vehicle should be on anyone's list for a mid-size SUV with a third row seat. There is a wide variety of option levels with corresponding wide variety in cost so it can fit into many budgets whether you choose the top end to compete with luxury vehicles as we ultimately did or a "lower" level which can compete with almost any but the smallest, compact SUVs on price (which we also considered).
Highlander Limited - First 4K Miles
Above average mechanical performance with excellent fit and finish inside and out. One of the best AWD vehicles I have driven in rain or snow and it tows my light kayak trailer (less than 750 lbs.) extremely well. Toyota finally got it right on the steering wheel feel. You now have decent feedback versus the numb, vague or non-existent feel of the past. However, the seats are uncomfortable for front and rear passengers as they are somewhat narrow and short. The driver's seat has a lot of adjustment options where the bottom can be extended and the seatback has an excellent lumbar adjustment which makes it a decent seat. If the same adjustments were available on the front passenger seat, there would be less complaints from my fellow passengers. The third row seat is only useful for very small children. The Limited should only offer second row captain's seats as an option as is the case for lower trims. Likewise, the 19 inch wheels that come standard on this trim should be an option as they do not contribute to ride quality. In case you did not know, Chrome-tech means plastic. So those upgraded 19 inch wheels have plastic hub caps bonded to them and are not true alloy wheels. The same material is used on the roof rails. This was a quite disappointing discovery to be made on a vehicle that lists for almost $45K even if there may be some advantages to using this material. However, the bottom line is that this vehicle offers very good value at its price point and is a viable option compared to an Acura MDX AWD Tech as the interior dimensions are quiet similar.
