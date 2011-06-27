  1. Home
Used 2012 Toyota Highlander SUV Consumer Reviews

Great SUV BUT Some Very Annoying Design Features

srflifecoach, 08/27/2012
60 of 62 people found this review helpful

Bought LTD AWD fully loaded except for tow package. Wonderful ride, fun to drive. Compared Honda Pilot but it's ride was more truck-like and driver seat didn't raise up high enough for spouse to see over dash "hump" on Pilot. But wondering what Toyota engineers were thinking?? Rain/water drip down on passenger seats when doors open (no drip edge). Bumper step/protector strip doesn't thus you get scratches on edges. Can't program GPS system while moving (not even passenger). Sirius radio reception terrible and doesn't show as much of the song/title/info as my $30 cheapie add-on in my other car. Love 2-yr free routine maintenance & 8-year/100,000mile/$0 ded extended warranty I bought.

Well Made SUV

johnoparsons, 10/16/2012
24 of 24 people found this review helpful

I have owned this SUV for 9 months and already have over 16,000 miles on it, mostly highway. Mileage is good for this size vehicle and about as advertised (19/23). Build fit and finish is very good, and no major quality issues (so far). The vehicle does very well with long-distance highway cruising (minimal vibrations, very quiet, comfortable seats), and handles well around the city. No issues with hauling a boat -- plenty of power at the ramp and stable towing. Good cargo capacity with rear seats down.

A great car

toyloyalist, 03/18/2012
34 of 35 people found this review helpful

After owning 2 other Toyota's in the past, and the last one an Avalon for 10 years, I purchased a new Highlander Limited. I dont get excited about cars, but I love this vehicle! Wonderful quiet ride, very smooth.. very user friendly when operating all the gadgets. Since my last Toyota was 10 years old, I was not used to all the latest features. (ex..nav, bluetooth, etc) I would highly recommend this vehicle to anyone who wants the comfort of a car, the room for 7 passengers, and the reliability of a Toyota.

Smart Choice

ahjok, 07/30/2012
24 of 25 people found this review helpful

We have owned 2012 SE V6 for about a month, traded in a 2004 Lexus RX 330 which was the best car we have ever owned. We looked at a new RX 350 before deciding on the Toyota. Here's why: The Highlander is larger than the RX inside and out and has more legroom and cargo space. It is less stylish, but for about $8 grand less we decided we could live without the Lexus badge on the hood. The Toy has great power, decent if somewhat numb handling, and we're averaging 21 MPG in town, 24 MPG highway. The ride is very, very smooth with just a bit of jiggliness on the interstate. Very pleased overall.

Nice all around car

bob robinson, 04/08/2016
4dr SUV (2.7L 4cyl 6A)
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

This is a great car, it gives a nice ride and performance is good also . Need to watch your speed as it goes faster than it feels so I use the cruise control on highways. We climbed Mount Washington in New Hampshire and came down the mountain using hill assist and never had to use the brakes for the whole decline of the mountain. The interior is big and the vehicle is 2 inches wider than my Toyota Tacoma. With 54,000 miles on the car it only has had regular maintenance and new set of tires. We enjoy the car very much. One thing we don't like is the third row seat can only be used for kids, as we have tryed ourselves to get into them and it was very very difficult.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
