Used 2005 Toyota ECHO Sedan Consumer Reviews
Anastasia's Review
I love my Echo! I recommend it to anyone who asks. I get great gas mileage and it is very comfortable, even for long drives. Lots of room, big trunk.
small wonder packs it in
I love my Echo. In today's times of rising gas prices, it's fabulous gas mileage and small gas tank feel like a relief.
sami'smom
With gas prices rising, I'm so happy with my Toy. Great for people on fixed incomes. Would consider buying another one when the time comes. Great in snow 1 foot or less. Front seat nice and high especially for elderly, and people with problems from the waist down, especially disabled transferring from wheelchair to car.
Zippy-Echo
If you want an incredibly reliable vehicle; this is the best! Gas mileage is superb;that's why I bought it. oxygen sensor is the only surprise, I ever had.
Best owned low cost, long range commuter
Bought new to commute 100 miles a day round trip, both freeway and intercity (half and half). Have tracked mileage since new, averages 37-41 depending on road conditions, speed and my patience with traffic. Normally drive 60-65 mph highway. Only serviced at 60k and now have 97k miles. I do my own oil and filter change every 3k miles. I love this little car, hope to get 300k plus out of it. Would definitely recommend this car to anyone! (note, it's stick shift).
