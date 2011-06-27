Used 2017 Toyota Corolla Sedan Consumer Reviews

Love it Seattle Driver , 11/28/2016 SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) 51 of 56 people found this review helpful I read all the reviews before purchase and I am really happy with this car. It is a great value. The safety features that come standard are awesome. I like the radar-responsive cruise control for highway commuting, as well as the lane alert. The design of the car is such that there are very few blind spots. The seat is very comfortable, and it is just comfortable to drive. The turning radius is great and it is very responsive. I live in a city with hills and I love the hill assist feature--no rolling back! It is also great for city parking. The temperature control and sound system are wonderful. The gas mileage is fantastic! And this is a car which holds its value and comes with years of mainteance support, keeping the mainteance costs lows. The only two areas that could be improved are consistent with what the fancy car reviewers say: 1) it could go from 0 to 60 a little faster. That being said, it is consistent with other value cars that I have driven. No better but no worse. 2) The gear shifts in lower gears are a little louder than they could be. There are quieter cars out there. But overall this is car is a great value! I needed a car at a good price, that would hold its value, had great fuel efficiency, high safety standards and low maintenance costs. This car wins in all those categories. And it is fun to drive. The bonus for us is that the trunk is big enough to take the two kids camping, and the 60/40 split means one person can sit in the back seat and we can still haul longer items. Very pleased! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

Great Economy Car Ian , 07/25/2017 LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) 21 of 23 people found this review helpful I had a base (no cruise, crank windows, etc.) model Ford Fiesta that I bought new in 2012. I used the vehicle for pizza deliveries while I was in college. After 5 years and some 100,000+ miles I made the decision to get a new car that I'd be using to make the hour commute to my new job. After looking at my options in the $16-20K range I found that the Corolla is the only one that I could get with semi-autonomous features standard - which was very important to me. I live in a semi-rural area and find driving to me a necessary evil which is greatly alleviated by the adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, automatic headlights, and pedestrian detection. As for the rest of the car, I find it does what it was designed to do - be basic transportation. It doesn't handle as well as the Fiesta, but for everyday driving in traffic, highway, and country roads I don't really find the desire to be driving like a motoring enthusiast. The car feels much more solid than the Fiesta and has plenty of room for four people. If you are the type of driver that likes to race to red lights, screech around parking lots, and generally be annoying to everyone around you this isn't the car for you. If you drive cautiously and carefully because you want to take care of your car and don't like to waste gas this car is perfect - basic transportation with modern features that historically has held it's value and requires low maintenance. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Like it so far Rafayel Paremuzyan , 01/05/2017 LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful We have it for about one month. So far we like it. As a family car it is great. The thing I like most is, the Adaptive cruise control and line departure alert. Also LED lights great when driving in dark Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

They should not have changed it 1mobeau5104 , 10/15/2016 LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) 48 of 59 people found this review helpful My family has enjoyed the use of a 1998 Corolla that was purchased new. For the past eighteen years and more than 235,00 miles, problem free driving was ours with only routine scheduled maintenance. Two weeks ago we decided to purchase a new Corolla. We test drove the 2017 Corolla. The lack of comfort and the level of road noise in "that cabin", as compared to what we had become accustomed to in our 1998 model was no small matter. The noise especially, was so annoying that we decided to purchase a Camry after giving one a test drive that very same day. I had learned from the sales manager that a lot of owners of our generation Corolla had decided to upgrade to a new Camry instead of repeating their purchase of a new Corolla after test driving the new Corolla. The manager also mentioned that Toyota made certain design changes between the model years that probably contributed to the issues we had with the new Corolla. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse