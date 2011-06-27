Used 2006 Toyota Corolla Sedan Consumer Reviews

Easily the best car I've ever owned Steve , 03/21/2016 S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) 28 of 28 people found this review helpful I have a 2006 Toyota Corolla model S that I bought brand new. This is, without a doubt, the best and most reliable vehicle I've ever purchased. I've paid two or three times as much for vehicles that don't last anywhere near as long, and cost way more to maintain. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love my 'Yota!! Sandy Snide , 10/06/2015 CE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I bought my Corolla CE new in 07/2006. 134,000+ miles on it and engine and AT still great! Other than regular maintenance, I've only had to replace a wheel bearing, brake caliper, shoes and pads, and front rotors. Of course, here in Maine we have lots of frost heaves and potholes to break for so I guess that explains it. My baby goes great in snow with all season radials and I've never gotten stuck anywhere except in my yard when we had 6 inches of crust. Love the roomy trunk! Recently, the clock works only intermittently and is driving me nuts, but I guess I can deal with that. I was nearly T-boned by a Jeep one day but floored it and got almost out of his way. He hit me on the back of the rear passenger side fender/bumper. I was surprised to see that the only damage to my car was a small piece broken out of the bumper. Gas mileage is great! Tires seem to wear fast even with regular rotation, but that may just be the tires. I honestly expect I'll get well over 300,000 miles out of this car, which I purchased for Toyota's reliability and longevity. I do wish the paint was better though - it chips very easily. All in all, it's a great car and I would recommend this car to anyone! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Safety issues review101 , 10/09/2011 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Good mileage, some noise, average maintenance costs; you've heard it before but rarely are there reviews on how it stands up to impacts. Bought it new. Only issue was the check engine light that was part of recall. Dealer fixed it for free, it was good for a week then light came back on. I had about 96k when I was rear ended by 02 Toyota Camry on freeway. I was stopped when he hit me at approx 40mph. Vehicle buckled out instead of in. Exterior damage seemed minimal, but once we looked at the frame from below, it was totally bent. I was told metal went up through floor of rear seats. Good thing I only had groceries in back seat instead of my kids. Fluke? Who knows. Had to post

No Regrets ronfromla , 11/17/2014 23 of 26 people found this review helpful Bought this car, a 2006 in 2011 with 38,470 miles. The dealer had put some junk tires on it, so I immediately replaced them with Goodyear Eagles. I have had no problems with car, None. Zip. Nada. I use Mobil1 and Mobil1 filter and go 75000 miles between changes, and bought a battery also, even though it was not giving me trouble it was original, 5 years old so I pre-emptive avoided any problems. Starts first time, every time, on just a couple turns of cranking, even in 0°F. I overpaid a bit, but oh well, still no regrets. Absolutely no peers ij reliability, and I disagree about 'not fun to drive'. One time on a long trip I got 41mpg. Perfect blend of power and economy.