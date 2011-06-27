Used 2003 Toyota Corolla Sedan Consumer Reviews
Good amigo car
I've put 217k on my car, I commute to my job I do the maintenance on this vehicle myself, iridium plugs, serpentine belt, oil changes ac relay at 153k $90 at the dealers. I was a mechanic in the service, so not a problem, tires at 50k intervals, I put aftermarket rims on it after I lost a few hubcaps on the road, this vehicle has been a great investment and good amigo.
Best car ever!
I bought this car brand new off the lot and 12 years, and 250,000 miles later, still running like new! Very very minimal maintenance required for this car! i have barely done oil changes and only other repairs were replacing sway bar, a sensor that went at about 180k, and thats it! Even mechanics have told me that this is one of the best cars that toyota has put out and i very much believe that.
Best car i have had
I have had this car a long time without issues. the only thing i have replaced since i bought it was a starter. My car just hit 200,200 miles!!!
It seems like it's going to run forever.
This car is a beast that just wants to keep going. 202,000 and I just had a number of wear & tear repairs but I think it's at the half life point roughly. Weather doesn't phase it and the rust is very minimal for a car I don't garage or baby in any way. Superb investment so glad I bought it new.
Yes. It seems like will run forever
220,000 miles on it. Never maintenance, every 20,000 miles for one oil change, normal wheel bearings and brakes replacement at 200,000 miles. Never have problem.
