Used 1991 Toyota Corolla for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Type
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- New Listing$2,000
1990 Toyota Corolla SR5172,475 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Boulder Nissan - Boulder / Colorado
At Boulder Nissan the value you receive for your money is unparalleled. All qualifying Boulder Nissan Advantage Certified Pre-owned vehicles* come with the added benefit of a 3 year/100,000 mile limited powertrain warranty. Each carefully selected automobile is also put through a rigorous 158-point mechanical inspection, as well as a detailed cosmetic reconditioning process. We spend on average over $967 per vehicle to ensure your new vehicle is in the best condition possible. *Qualifying vehicles must be no older than 9 model years or 90,000 miles at time of delivery. Said warranty takes effect at date of sale and expires at a total of 3 years or 100,000 total vehicle miles from the date of sale. Visit bouldernissan.com or call 303-443-8110 for additional information. Prices exclude sales tax, finance charges, cost of emissions tests, other governmental fees or taxes, and transportation costs incurred after the sale to deliver the vehicle to the purchaser at the purchaser's request.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1990 Toyota Corolla SR5 with AWD/4WD.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT2AE96V9L0124679
Stock: 307377A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- $2,988
1996 Toyota Corolla DX195,371 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bickmore Auto Sales - Gresham / Oregon
Nice little Corolla here. Runs and drives great! Call for more details. Huge selection of cars, trucks, vans, and suvs at Bickmore in Gresham! CALL OR COME ON IN TODAY AND COME TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE BEFORE IT'S GONE!!!*vehicle has moonroof, glass is missing, has temporary cover in place.SEE WHY PEOPLE SAY IT IS EASY TO BUY AT BICKMORE AUTO SALES FINANCING AVAILABLE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT! 503-328-98102020 E. POWELL BLVDGRESHAM, OR, 97080WWW.BICKMOREAUTO.COM BICKMORE AUTO SALES DA9720CUDL AUTHORIZED DEALER (CREDIT UNION DIRECT LENDING)1ST TIME BUYER PROGRAM AVAILABLEOVER 30 1 OWNER'S IN STOCK!WE HAVE AN (A) RATING WITH BBB! (BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Toyota Corolla DX.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1NXBB02E1TZ495197
Stock: 9026
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $1,490
1997 Toyota Corolla Base180,535 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! ** THIS CAR IS FOR PARTS ONLY, IT RUNS AND DRIVES, BUT IT OVERHEATS. MECHANICS SPECIAL. DO NOT BUY IT UNLESS YOU ARE A MECHANIC ** - NEW TIMING BELT AND WATER PUMP - COLD AC - POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS - MICHELIN TIRES IN DECENT SHAPE! - RUNS WELL FOR ITS AGE, BUT ITS AN OLD CAR SO EXPECT OLD CAR SQUEEKS RATTLES AND OVERALL LACK OF POWER AND COMFORT - WE DONT REALLY RECOMMEND THIS CAR VS MANY OTHERS FOR ONLY A FEW HUNDRED MORE. EMAIL US FOR RECOMMENDATIONS...WE DONT NORMALLY ENCOURAGE SPENDING MORE $ BUT WE DO FEEL IN THIS CASE YOU WILL GET A BETTER CAR FOR JUST A FEW $ MORE... - IT HAS AVERAGE WEAR AND TEAR FOR 180K MILES - CLEAN TITLE NO MAJOR ACCIDENTS - NO FINANCING SORRY WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. *NO* FINANCING AVAIL ON THIS CAR! PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Toyota Corolla .
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1NXBA02E6VZ571793
Stock: OT1125201
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,800
1997 Toyota Corolla CE108,700 milesDelivery available*
Mastria Buick GMC - Raynham / Massachusetts
Recent Arrival! 1997 Toyota Corolla 1.6L I4 AUTOMATIC
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Toyota Corolla CE.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1BA02E0VC174856
Stock: PK0955
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- $3,998
1997 Toyota Corolla DX179,088 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kelly Mitsubishi - Emmaus / Pennsylvania
5-Speed Manual. 1997 Toyota Corolla DX FWD 5-Speed Manual 1.8L I4 16VRecent Arrival!This vehicle has not been serviced thru our shop and is being sold As-Is due to age, mileage or condition. For additional details, please contact our sales department at (855) 550-0125. We use Live Market Pricing to scan over 40,000 websites to assure you the best value for your money. Kelly Auto Group has been serving the Lehigh Valley since 1967 and was recently voted Best Place to Buy an Used Vehicle in the Lehigh Valley by Morning Call's Reader's Choice Awards. Come see why our customers agree, you can Count on Kelly.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Toyota Corolla DX.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1BB02E2VC202069
Stock: CP3311A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- $3,197
1997 Toyota Corolla DX101,700 milesDelivery available*
Bobby Layman Cadillac - Carroll / Ohio
With only 101,700 miles this 1997 Toyota Corolla is your best buy in Columbus, OH. STOCK# VZ635703 Performance Cadillac GMC Columbus has this 1997 Toyota Corolla DX ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Performance Cadillac GMC Columbus Columbus will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV! DEALER CONTACT INFO: Call Performance Cadillac GMC Columbus today at (740) 652-6020 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE of this 1997 Toyota Corolla DX! Performance Cadillac GMC Columbus of Columbus, New Albany, Gahanna, Westerville & Worthington, OH. You can also visit us at, 3733 Claypool St. Carroll OH, 43112 to check it out in person! MECHANICAL FEATURES: Scores 35.0 Highway MPG and 29.0 City MPG! This Toyota Corolla comes Factory equipped with an impressive 1.8l engine, an 5-speed manual transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Front Wheel Drive, Disc Brakes, Intermittent Wipers, Spare Tire (Small Size), Power Steering, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers INTERIOR OPTIONS: New Albany, Gahanna & Westerville, OH used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Carroll OH dealership over these interior options: Cloth Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats, Rear Window Defroster, Bench Seat SAFETY OPTIONS: Whether making a cross-town Columbus commute from Worthington to Grove City or car pooling precious cargo to after school sports practice, you'll enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Drivers Air Bag, Child Proof Locks, Passenger Air Bag Used Cars Columbus Ohio: with over 117 used cars for sale at our Columbus, Ohio Cadillac GMC dealership. Performance Cadillac GMC Columbus has the used cars Columbus, Ohio shoppers trust for safety, reliability and service.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Toyota Corolla DX.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1NXBB02E8VZ635703
Stock: VZ635703
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- $2,000
1998 Toyota Corolla undefined131,263 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Boutique - Columbus / Ohio
Auto Boutique is proud to offer excellent, pre-owned vehicles. With our no haggle pricing policy you can be sure you're getting the best deal possible on every car as they already discounted and thousands below market value. Buying a car from us is easy. You can purchase the vehicle by paying cash or let our experienced business managers get you the best rate through our lending partners. We make these banks compete for your business so you get the best rate: Capital One, Wells Fargo, Ally Financial, TD Bank, Wright-Patt Credit Union, Santander, USAA and more! Give us a call to confirm if we are partnered with your lender. Visit our web site to fill out an application for a quick and easy approval. Thank you for considering Auto Boutique for your next vehicle purchase.*Disclaimer*Price listed does not include tax, title, registration, Zurich Shield $199 (paint & fabric protection) & documentation fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Toyota Corolla .
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1BR18E5WC029707
Stock: R7026T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- $1,995
1998 Toyota Corolla undefinedNot providedNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Power Chevrolet of Sublimity - Sublimity / Oregon
Please contact the dealership for more information on this vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Toyota Corolla .
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1BR12E1WC070604
Stock: D00791A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-28-2020
- $2,500Fair Deal
1999 Toyota Corolla VE144,963 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Graff Chevrolet Okemos - Okemos / Michigan
FREE 2yr/30k maintenance!!! 1.8L 4 cylinder engine!!! Autocheck states: No accidents on record!!! TINKER A LITTLE; SAVE A LOT!!! *See dealer for details!!! Spotless!!! Isn't it time you got rid of that old heap and got behind the wheel of this tried-and-trued Corolla! New Arrival!!! Safety equipment includes: Passenger Airbag, Daytime running lights, Dusk sensing headlights! Other features include: 120 hp horsepower, 4 Doors, FWD, Power steering! Call Tricia today for a test drive @ 517-827-5018 or text me at 517-896-9939
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Toyota Corolla VE.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1NXBR12E0XZ249104
Stock: XZ249104S
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- $2,880
1999 Toyota Corolla CE147,883 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! - CLEAN TITLE - ** VERY WELL KEPT INSIDE ** - OUTSIDE HAS SOME COSMETIC DENTS, BUT THIS IS A NICE CAR OVERALL - NICELY LOADED W/ POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS - YOU CAN TELL THIS CAR WAS LOVED AND WELL KEPT, BUT PERHAPS THEY DIDNT KNOW HOW TO PARK AND BUMPED IT HERE AND THERE - TIRES AND BRAKES IN GOOD SHAPE - CD PLAYER - ONE OF THE BEST COMMUTERS YOU CAN BUY FOR THE MONEY - CLEAN TITLE, ONE MINOR ACCIDENT YEARS AGO - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE! PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Toyota Corolla CE.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1NXBR12E9XZ234536
Stock: DF224252T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,690
1999 Toyota Corolla CE163,048 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! * CLEAN CARFAX * * SERVICE RECORDS * - A SIMPLE BASIC SEDAN - RUNS WELL, LOOKS MARGINAL - HAS SOME MINOR COSMETIC ISSUES, SEE PICS - ITS PRICED LOW TO GO! - NICELY LOADED W/ POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS - COLD AC - EFFICIENT 1.8L 4 CYLINDER ENGINE - AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION - CD PLAYER DOES NOT SEEM TO WORK ($110 TO REPLACE) - BE SURE TO SEE THE PICS ABOUT THE HEADLINER THATS TORN - WE CAN HELP YOU GET A PERSONAL LOAN FOR THIS CAR IF YOUR CREDIT IS DECENT AND ~$1500 DOWN! ASK US FOR A LINK TO THE APPLICATION. OR JUST USE A CREDIT CARD, ITS A LOT EASIER BUT A FEE APPLIES. - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Toyota Corolla CE.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1NXBR12E0XZ221853
Stock: DF322531T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,090
1999 Toyota Corolla CE126,243 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Honda 104 - Westminster / Colorado
This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Why spend more money than you have to? This Toyota Corolla will help you keep the extra money you'd normally spend on gas. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. This Beige Toyota is clean and shiny exterior makes it look like it came straight from the factory. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Toyota Corolla CE.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1NXBR12E3XZ282517
Stock: XZ282517
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- New Listing$2,995
1999 Toyota Corolla VE94,966 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Car Sales Express - Cincinnati / Ohio
THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING FEATURES AND OPTIONS: 4 Speakers AM/FM radio Bumpers: body-color Cloth Seat Trim Driver door bin Driver vanity mirror Dual front impact airbags Four wheel independent suspension Front anti-roll bar Front Bucket Seats Fully automatic headlights Passenger door bin Passenger vanity mirror Power steering Rear anti-roll bar and Spoiler.** We offer Market Based Pricing please call to check on the availability of this vehicle. We'll buy your vehicle even if you don't buy ours. Our quick no haggle experience allows you to buy easier and faster.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Toyota Corolla VE.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1BR12E6XC201818
Stock: T200349B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,598
1999 Toyota Corolla CE226,534 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Frema Mazda - Goldsboro / North Carolina
Frema Motors is a local Family owned business that has taken pride in our pre-owned vehicles since 1964. Our vehicles are inspected and reconditioned to the highest standards. You can have confidence in your vehicle and your deal when you buy from Frema Motors Goldsboro. You will see why people come back time and time again to experience the Frema Preferred Customer treatment from the Tillman Family and their professional staff. * Please note that some of the vehicle pictures may not reflect exact trims and options.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Toyota Corolla CE.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1BR12E9XC170354
Stock: V7311B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,999
1999 Toyota Corolla CE218,461 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Powell Motors - Portland / Oregon
FULLY SERVICED, Local, Carfax 1-Owner vehicle with no accidents and an IMPRESSIVE 56 MAINTENANCE/SERVICE RECORDS on the report -- showing EXCELLENT CARE & TIMELY SERVICE its entire life! It has great FIRESTONE TIRES with deep tread(see photo)! Plus we just had this reliable Toyota Corolla thoroughly inspected and serviced to get everything fully up to date including: NEW BATTERY, TUNE UP with NEW SPARK PLUGS & WIRES, 4 BRAND NEW STRUTS with 4-WHEEL ALIGNMENT, plus NEW VALVE COVER GASKET, BRAKE FLUID FLUSH, and more(with ALL THE RECEIPTS)! WOW!! Nice gas mileage ratings, and easy to drive smooth-shifting 5-speed manual transmission. Features include: DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS(DRLs), DUAL AIR BAGS, CRUISE CONTROL, AIR CONDITIONING, ALARM/SECURITY SYSTEM, and AM/FM CD. Please call Powell Motors at 503.233.4889. Powell Motors, Oregon dealer #918, has been selling quality new and used vehicles since 1933. Shop with confidence at Oregon’s Quality Dealer of the year for 2013 (awarded by O.I.A.D.A.) We are family owned/operated and strive to conduct business with integrity and honesty. Our complete vehicle inventory can be found at www.powellmotors1933.com or seen at 226 NE Grand Ave. Portland, Oregon 97232. Please contact Israel or Vince at (503) 233-4889. Open to serve you Monday to Friday from 8:30 to 6:00 and Saturday 9:00 to 5:00 Closed Sundays.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Toyota Corolla CE.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1NXBR12E4XZ146655
Stock: 10214
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,295
1999 Toyota Corolla VE229,650 milesDelivery available*
EZ Auto Sales & Service - Ramsey / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Toyota Corolla VE.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1NXBR12E1XZ282502
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,495Fair Deal
1999 Toyota Corolla VE179,248 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Auto Provider - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
THIS VEHICLE DRIVES GREAT, ENGINE SOUNDS PERFECT AND THE TRANSMISSION SHIFTS SMOOTHLY, AU T TOMATIC, VERY CLEAN INTERIOR WITH AM/FM/CD RADIO, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ICE COLD A/C, GOOD TIRES. Auto Provider also has many financing options to choose from with interest rates as low as 2.9 %. Ask us about your auto financing needs and we will provide you with your solutions. WE FINANCE! YOU'RE APPROVED! CALL US OR STOP BY FOR A TEST DRIVE. SE HABLA ESPAÑOL. FALAMOS PORTUGUESE. CALL US NOW AT 954-740-3461! - LOW DOWN PAYMENT! - RATES AS LOW AS 2.9 %! - NO CREDIT, BAD CREDIT! - NO-HASSLE CAR BUYING AND FINANCING EXPERIENCE! - GUARANTEED APPROVAL! - BUILD OR RE-BUILD YOUR CREDIT! - Baja Cuota Inicial! - Tarifas desde 2.9 %! - Sin Credito, Mal Crédito! - Una Experiencia de Compra de Auto y Financiamiento, Sin Problemas! - No se deje rechazar mas! - APROBACIÓN GARANTIZADA! - Construya o reconstruya SU CRÉDITO! Llámenos ya al 954-740-3461 Disclaimer: Price excludes tax, tag, and any other applicable fees related to purchase. Price is a cash price or with approved credit. Price is subject to change without notice. Auto Provider Inc. 5350 North State Road 7, North Lauderdale, FL, 33319 WWW.YOURAUTOPROVIDER.COM 954-740-3461
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Toyota Corolla VE.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1BR12E7XC160759
Stock: 0759
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$2,399Fair Deal
1999 Toyota Corolla VE204,903 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Rivertown Toyota - Columbus / Georgia
We are excited to offer this 1999 Toyota Corolla. Stylish and fuel efficient. It's the perfect vehicle for keeping your fuel costs down and your driving enjoying up. You can tell this 1999 Toyota Corolla has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 204,898mi and appears with a showroom shine. The look is unmistakably Toyota, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Toyota Corolla VE will definitely turn heads. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. This great opportunity is at the Rivertown Toyota Used Car Center in the middle of Rivertown Auto Mall. When you pull into the auto mall make your first RIGHT and you will see hundreds of Pre-Owned Vehicles to view .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Toyota Corolla VE.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1NXBR12E5XZ170558
Stock: XZ170558
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020