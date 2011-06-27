Used 1991 Toyota Corolla for Sale

  • New Listing
    $2,000

    1990 Toyota Corolla SR5

    172,475 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Boulder Nissan - Boulder / Colorado

    At Boulder Nissan the value you receive for your money is unparalleled. All qualifying Boulder Nissan Advantage Certified Pre-owned vehicles* come with the added benefit of a 3 year/100,000 mile limited powertrain warranty. Each carefully selected automobile is also put through a rigorous 158-point mechanical inspection, as well as a detailed cosmetic reconditioning process.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1990 Toyota Corolla SR5 with AWD/4WD.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JT2AE96V9L0124679
    Stock: 307377A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-26-2020

  • $2,988

    1996 Toyota Corolla DX

    195,371 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Bickmore Auto Sales - Gresham / Oregon

    Nice little Corolla here. Runs and drives great!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1996 Toyota Corolla DX.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    27 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1NXBB02E1TZ495197
    Stock: 9026
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $1,490

    1997 Toyota Corolla Base

    180,535 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California

    PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! ** THIS CAR IS FOR PARTS ONLY, IT RUNS AND DRIVES, BUT IT OVERHEATS. MECHANICS SPECIAL. DO NOT BUY IT UNLESS YOU ARE A MECHANIC ** - NEW TIMING BELT AND WATER PUMP - COLD AC - POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS - MICHELIN TIRES IN DECENT SHAPE! - RUNS WELL FOR ITS AGE, BUT ITS AN OLD CAR SO EXPECT OLD CAR SQUEEKS RATTLES AND OVERALL LACK OF POWER AND COMFORT - WE DONT REALLY RECOMMEND THIS CAR VS MANY OTHERS FOR ONLY A FEW HUNDRED MORE. EMAIL US FOR RECOMMENDATIONS...WE DONT NORMALLY ENCOURAGE SPENDING MORE $ BUT WE DO FEEL IN THIS CASE YOU WILL GET A BETTER CAR FOR JUST A FEW $ MORE... - IT HAS AVERAGE WEAR AND TEAR FOR 180K MILES - CLEAN TITLE NO MAJOR ACCIDENTS - NO FINANCING SORRY WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. *NO* FINANCING AVAIL ON THIS CAR! PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1997 Toyota Corolla .
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    29 Combined MPG (26 City/32 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1NXBA02E6VZ571793
    Stock: OT1125201
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $3,800

    1997 Toyota Corolla CE

    108,700 miles
    Delivery available*

    Mastria Buick GMC - Raynham / Massachusetts

    Recent Arrival! 1997 Toyota Corolla 1.6L I4 AUTOMATIC

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1997 Toyota Corolla CE.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    29 Combined MPG (26 City/32 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2T1BA02E0VC174856
    Stock: PK0955
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-12-2020

  • $3,998

    1997 Toyota Corolla DX

    179,088 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Kelly Mitsubishi - Emmaus / Pennsylvania

    5-Speed Manual. 1997 Toyota Corolla DX FWD 5-Speed Manual 1.8L I4 16V

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1997 Toyota Corolla DX.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2T1BB02E2VC202069
    Stock: CP3311A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-08-2020

  • $3,197

    1997 Toyota Corolla DX

    101,700 miles
    Delivery available*

    Bobby Layman Cadillac - Carroll / Ohio

    With only 101,700 miles this 1997 Toyota Corolla is your best buy in Columbus, OH.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1997 Toyota Corolla DX.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1NXBB02E8VZ635703
    Stock: VZ635703
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-10-2020

  • $2,000

    1998 Toyota Corolla undefined

    131,263 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Auto Boutique - Columbus / Ohio

    Auto Boutique is proud to offer excellent, pre-owned vehicles.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1998 Toyota Corolla .
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    30 Combined MPG (27 City/34 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2T1BR18E5WC029707
    Stock: R7026T
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-17-2020

  • $1,995

    1998 Toyota Corolla undefined

    Not provided
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Power Chevrolet of Sublimity - Sublimity / Oregon

    Please contact the dealership for more information on this vehicle!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title issue reported

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1998 Toyota Corolla .
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    30 Combined MPG (27 City/34 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2T1BR12E1WC070604
    Stock: D00791A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 04-28-2020

  • $2,500Fair Deal

    1999 Toyota Corolla VE

    144,963 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Graff Chevrolet Okemos - Okemos / Michigan

    FREE 2yr/30k maintenance!!! 1.8L 4 cylinder engine!!! Autocheck states: No accidents on record!!!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1999 Toyota Corolla VE.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    30 Combined MPG (27 City/34 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1NXBR12E0XZ249104
    Stock: XZ249104S
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-20-2020

  • $2,880

    1999 Toyota Corolla CE

    147,883 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California

    PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! - CLEAN TITLE - ** VERY WELL KEPT INSIDE ** - OUTSIDE HAS SOME COSMETIC DENTS, BUT THIS IS A NICE CAR OVERALL - NICELY LOADED W/ POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS - YOU CAN TELL THIS CAR WAS LOVED AND WELL KEPT, BUT PERHAPS THEY DIDNT KNOW HOW TO PARK AND BUMPED IT HERE AND THERE - TIRES AND BRAKES IN GOOD SHAPE - CD PLAYER - ONE OF THE BEST COMMUTERS YOU CAN BUY FOR THE MONEY - CLEAN TITLE, ONE MINOR ACCIDENT YEARS AGO - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE! PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1999 Toyota Corolla CE.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    30 Combined MPG (27 City/34 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1NXBR12E9XZ234536
    Stock: DF224252T
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $2,690

    1999 Toyota Corolla CE

    163,048 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California

    PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! * CLEAN CARFAX * * SERVICE RECORDS * - A SIMPLE BASIC SEDAN - RUNS WELL, LOOKS MARGINAL - HAS SOME MINOR COSMETIC ISSUES, SEE PICS - ITS PRICED LOW TO GO! - NICELY LOADED W/ POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS - COLD AC - EFFICIENT 1.8L 4 CYLINDER ENGINE - AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION - CD PLAYER DOES NOT SEEM TO WORK ($110 TO REPLACE) - BE SURE TO SEE THE PICS ABOUT THE HEADLINER THATS TORN - WE CAN HELP YOU GET A PERSONAL LOAN FOR THIS CAR IF YOUR CREDIT IS DECENT AND ~$1500 DOWN! ASK US FOR A LINK TO THE APPLICATION. OR JUST USE A CREDIT CARD, ITS A LOT EASIER BUT A FEE APPLIES. - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1999 Toyota Corolla CE.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    30 Combined MPG (27 City/34 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1NXBR12E0XZ221853
    Stock: DF322531T
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $4,090

    1999 Toyota Corolla CE

    126,243 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    AutoNation Honda 104 - Westminster / Colorado

    This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1999 Toyota Corolla CE.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    30 Combined MPG (27 City/34 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1NXBR12E3XZ282517
    Stock: XZ282517
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-08-2020

  • New Listing
    $2,995

    1999 Toyota Corolla VE

    94,966 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Car Sales Express - Cincinnati / Ohio

    THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING FEATURES AND OPTIONS: 4 Speakers AM/FM radio Bumpers: body-color Cloth Seat Trim Driver door bin Driver vanity mirror Dual front impact airbags Four wheel independent suspension Front anti-roll bar Front Bucket Seats Fully automatic headlights Passenger door bin Passenger vanity mirror Power steering Rear anti-roll bar and Spoiler.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1999 Toyota Corolla VE.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    30 Combined MPG (27 City/34 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2T1BR12E6XC201818
    Stock: T200349B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $2,598

    1999 Toyota Corolla CE

    226,534 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Frema Mazda - Goldsboro / North Carolina

    Frema Motors is a local Family owned business that has taken pride in our pre-owned vehicles since 1964.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1999 Toyota Corolla CE.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    30 Combined MPG (27 City/34 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2T1BR12E9XC170354
    Stock: V7311B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $3,999

    1999 Toyota Corolla CE

    218,461 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Powell Motors - Portland / Oregon

    FULLY SERVICED, Local, Carfax 1-Owner vehicle with no accidents and an IMPRESSIVE 56 MAINTENANCE/SERVICE RECORDS on the report -- showing EXCELLENT CARE & TIMELY SERVICE its entire life! It has great FIRESTONE TIRES with deep tread(see photo)! Plus we just had this reliable Toyota Corolla thoroughly inspected and serviced to get everything fully up to date including: NEW BATTERY, TUNE UP with NEW SPARK PLUGS & WIRES, 4 BRAND NEW STRUTS with 4-WHEEL ALIGNMENT, plus NEW VALVE COVER GASKET, BRAKE FLUID FLUSH, and more(with ALL THE RECEIPTS)!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1999 Toyota Corolla CE.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    30 Combined MPG (27 City/34 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1NXBR12E4XZ146655
    Stock: 10214
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $2,295

    1999 Toyota Corolla VE

    229,650 miles
    Delivery available*

    EZ Auto Sales & Service - Ramsey / Minnesota

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1999 Toyota Corolla VE.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    30 Combined MPG (27 City/34 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1NXBR12E1XZ282502
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $2,495Fair Deal

    1999 Toyota Corolla VE

    179,248 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Auto Provider - Fort Lauderdale / Florida

    THIS VEHICLE DRIVES GREAT, ENGINE SOUNDS PERFECT AND THE TRANSMISSION SHIFTS SMOOTHLY, AU T TOMATIC, VERY CLEAN INTERIOR WITH AM/FM/CD RADIO, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ICE COLD A/C, GOOD TIRES. Auto Provider also has many financing options to choose from with interest rates as low as 2.9 %. Ask us about your auto financing needs and we will provide you with your solutions. WE FINANCE! YOU'RE APPROVED! CALL US OR STOP BY FOR A TEST DRIVE. SE HABLA ESPAÑOL. FALAMOS PORTUGUESE. CALL US NOW AT 954-740-3461! - LOW DOWN PAYMENT! - RATES AS LOW AS 2.9 %! - NO CREDIT, BAD CREDIT! - NO-HASSLE CAR BUYING AND FINANCING EXPERIENCE! - GUARANTEED APPROVAL! - BUILD OR RE-BUILD YOUR CREDIT! - Baja Cuota Inicial! - Tarifas desde 2.9 %! - Sin Credito, Mal Crédito! - Una Experiencia de Compra de Auto y Financiamiento, Sin Problemas! - No se deje rechazar mas! - APROBACIÓN GARANTIZADA! - Construya o reconstruya SU CRÉDITO! Llámenos ya al 954-740-3461 Disclaimer: Price excludes tax, tag, and any other applicable fees related to purchase. Price is a cash price or with approved credit. Price is subject to change without notice. Auto Provider Inc. 5350 North State Road 7, North Lauderdale, FL, 33319 WWW.YOURAUTOPROVIDER.COM 954-740-3461

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1999 Toyota Corolla VE.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    30 Combined MPG (27 City/34 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2T1BR12E7XC160759
    Stock: 0759
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $2,399Fair Deal

    1999 Toyota Corolla VE

    204,903 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Rivertown Toyota - Columbus / Georgia

    We are excited to offer this 1999 Toyota Corolla. Stylish and fuel efficient. It's the perfect vehicle for keeping your fuel costs down and your driving enjoying up.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1999 Toyota Corolla VE.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    30 Combined MPG (27 City/34 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1NXBR12E5XZ170558
    Stock: XZ170558
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-24-2020

