2026 Toyota Corolla FX Hatch Has White Wheels, GR Sport Seats

The current Toyota Corolla is getting a little long in the tooth, but while we wait for an all-new one, Toyota is having a little fun with its smallest car. The 2026 Corolla Hatchback FX Edition is new, and its goal is simple: Add a little style and exclusivity.

To that end, the FX comes with white wheels, a large rear wing in black, and a retro-inspired badge on the rear tailgate. It isn't much, but it does give the relatively ho-hum Corolla a dose of style that we genuinely appreciate. Plus, Toyota's only going to make 1,600 of these for U.S. customers, so they will be nowhere near as popular as the standard car.