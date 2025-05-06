- The FX Edition is Toyota's way of spicing up the Corolla Hatchback for 2026.
- It has retro white wheels that we really dig and some small improvements to the interior.
- Toyota's only making 1,600 of them, so they're sure to be a relatively rare sight.
2026 Toyota Corolla FX Hatch Has White Wheels, GR Sport Seats
Now that's how you do a special Corolla
The current Toyota Corolla is getting a little long in the tooth, but while we wait for an all-new one, Toyota is having a little fun with its smallest car. The 2026 Corolla Hatchback FX Edition is new, and its goal is simple: Add a little style and exclusivity.
To that end, the FX comes with white wheels, a large rear wing in black, and a retro-inspired badge on the rear tailgate. It isn't much, but it does give the relatively ho-hum Corolla a dose of style that we genuinely appreciate. Plus, Toyota's only going to make 1,600 of these for U.S. customers, so they will be nowhere near as popular as the standard car.
Inside, the changes continue with some orange contrast stitching and sportier-looking seats with suede inserts. While that might not sound all that fancy, the seats are the same ones you get in the much sportier (and far more expensive) GR Corolla, so buyers will be getting a very significant upgrade to the interior. The interior also gets a 7-inch digital gauge cluster and a wireless charger as standard.
Power for the FX hatch won't change. Buyers are limited to a 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 169 horsepower and 151 lb-ft of torque. All the power gets routed through a continuously variable automatic transmission to the front wheels only.
Tech and safety goodies also stay the same. Adaptive cruise control, forward collision mitigation, lane departure mitigation, and a lane keeping system are all standard on the Corolla. Toyota hasn't said how much the new FX hatchback will cost, but we expect it to be a touch pricier than the $25,915 Nightshade trim that was introduced for 2025.