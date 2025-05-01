Toyota GR Corolla vs. Hyundai Elantra N: Sport Compacts Battle in Edmunds U-Drags

Two hot performance machines, but only one winner

Edmunds U-Drags: Hyundai Elantra N vs. Toyota GR Corolla
  written by
    edited by
  • In our latest episode of Edmunds U-Drags, we get the automatic versions of the Toyota GR Corolla and the Hyundai Elantra N.
  • The Toyota makes 300 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque, while the Hyundai offers 276 hp and 289 lb-ft.
  • Both are hilariously fun to drive, but there can be only one winner. 

We love hot hatches here at Edmunds — OK, yes, we know one is a sedan, but you get the point — and the fight between the Toyota GR Corolla and Hyundai Elantra N got a little more interesting for 2025. See, both models are now offered with automatic transmissions (before it was just the Hyundai). We've never put these two together on our U-Drags course before, so we decided now is finally the time to declare a winner. 

The Hyundai is the underdog here. It makes less horsepower, less torque and weighs more than the Corolla. The Toyota sends its 300 horsepower to all four wheels, so it will probably make the jump off the line quicker than the Hyundai. That said, it is also almost $14,000 more than the Hyundai so, really, it's the Corolla's race to lose. 

Want to see who wins? Check out the video below. 

Nick Yekikianby

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

Steven Ewingedited by

Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and drive his 2000 BMW M Roadster.

