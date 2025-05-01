Toyota GR Corolla vs. Hyundai Elantra N: Sport Compacts Battle in Edmunds U-Drags

We love hot hatches here at Edmunds — OK, yes, we know one is a sedan, but you get the point — and the fight between the Toyota GR Corolla and Hyundai Elantra N got a little more interesting for 2025. See, both models are now offered with automatic transmissions (before it was just the Hyundai). We've never put these two together on our U-Drags course before, so we decided now is finally the time to declare a winner.

The Hyundai is the underdog here. It makes less horsepower, less torque and weighs more than the Corolla. The Toyota sends its 300 horsepower to all four wheels, so it will probably make the jump off the line quicker than the Hyundai. That said, it is also almost $14,000 more than the Hyundai so, really, it's the Corolla's race to lose.

Want to see who wins? Check out the video below.