Used 1997 Toyota Celica Convertible Consumer Reviews
Wow!
I bought this car just shy of two weeks ago and I cannot believe how pleased I am already. The GT is a performance machine that lives up to every expectation. It gets going in a hurry, feels like it will never let go of the road, and makes the driver truly a part of the drive. Sitting in this car felt like home to me right from the start of the test drive. It is also a Toyota, which gives me every confidence in its reliability. Finally, the fun-to-drive factor is way beyond a mere "10." The only negative I can find about it is the placement of the cupholders. But this is a non-issue placed alongside the overwhelming positives. It's a winner.
Almost perfect
I finally settled on this car after a year of shopping and have been happy with it ever since. The cockpit fits like a glove, with plenty of leg room (I'm 6'2"), the car corners on rails, and has enough power to get out of trouble. Surprisingly quiet with the top up and shear pleasure with it down. The reviewers seem to think something is wrong with the styling, but I still have people walk up to me at lights and tell me how beautiful the car is. After seven years of driving this car, I only have two real complaints - 1. The cup holders are in an awkward spot. 2. Toyota stopped making it.
Toyota quality
Very nice car (bought as previously owned, w/only 69K miles). It drives almost like new. Did change the timing belt (also the thermo/eng. belts/etc.) and I've put about 3K miles on. So far, very reliable. Not a head-turner like the Z3/Miata, however, way more functional (bigger trunk, space to sit in the back seat) and much better reliability. It is still very fun to drive. I can see why the resale on these is so very good. They almost never break down. Even with the miles my car has on it, I can see, drive and feel how reliable a car it's been. The leather interior looks/smells new, the gadgets all work. Great combo of looks, utility, performance and economy.
My Celica
My only problems have been cosmetic internally. Other than that, this is the most reliable, fun-to-drive car that I've owned!
My 97 blk,blk,blk Celica GT Convertible
I purchased it last fall and have had a lot of fun with it. It handles great, you can speed up into turns and has great pep. My wife and I go for a ride, we crank up the stereo and feel like were 18 again. I have always liked the styling on this model. It is very sporty yet we can put more than a tooth brush in the trunk. The car is very clean and only has 73 k miles
