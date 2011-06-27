Used 2014 Toyota Camry Sedan Consumer Reviews
New Camry is a big blunder
The new Camry is a big blunder. The numb steering makes the drive as not comfortable. You don't feel driving car but feel like riding a boat. The steering doesn't come back to normal position after you make turn. If driving in above 60 you feel like car is out of alignment a floating on water. I made big mistake buying this car. Poor out side look and not comfortable ride.
Stinky Camry
I leased a 2014 Toyota Camry in August of 2014. Two months later I had to take it in because of a moldy/mildew smell coming from the air conditioner. I was told at the time that "Camry's are known for that issue". The unit was cleaned but I was told it was just a temporary fix. When I turned the air on this spring, the smell was back even worse than before. When I called Freeman Toyota they said that there was nothing they could do to fix the issue. I called Toyota and was told their stance was that it was an "environmental issue". They should stand behind their customer satisfaction claim and either fix the problem or replace the car. My wife can't even drive the car because of allergies.
battery issues
If you don't drive a distance daily you will have problems with a dead battery. I have had my battery replaced twice and I purchased my car in 2014 brand new. Apparently because I work very close to home my battery gets drained and when the weather turns cold my battery dies. I was told because of the electronics the car needs to run more to keep the battery charged. I had an Avalon for many years and never had this issue because it didn't have all the sophisticated electronics. So the solution drive around more to avoid this problem. Crazy!!
Jack of Most Trades; Perfect Cruiser
My first car was a new bare bones Civic. It set the standard for what I expect from a new car. Fast forward to 2014 and I chose the Camry SE V6 as it checked all the boxes for a larger, comfortable, more powerful car A master of most trades, Camry is for the most part a no brainer but in less than a year I have found a few things that make me question Toyotas quality. The Camry is the perfect interstate cruiser and an overall good value checking all the boxes at the expense of a few shortcuts in build quality. If you want a spacious 4 door, efficient & quick ride with a sporty flair in your daily driver,the Camry is a great option and easily matches the V6 Accord in that quest.
Best car ever for this class!
So here is my story...I am a home health nurse and do LOTS of driving. Had a 2012 Fusion used with less than 30,000 miles on it. What a piece of junk! Had transmission problems that they can't seem to fix in the Fusions. So I traded it in for a Camry. Wow! What a difference! I LOVE my Camry. I test drove the Camry LE and XLE and did not like them at all, felt underpowered and boring. I test drove the SE and fell in love. The power in this 4 cylinder is remarkable, I thought I was driving a 6 cylinder! I am getting 30 mpg in mixed driving, upwards of 40 + mpg on highway. This is one solid car and just quality built. You just can't beat a Toyota!!! Update 2016-I have over 30,000 miles on the Camry and of course being a Toyota, not a single problem. I have changed jobs and don't drive as far these days so my plan is to have this car for many many years. It is a true pleasure to drive and handles so well, I feel "safe" even in rain and mountainous roads, this SE grips the road. The SE Camry is an awesome car, you do lose the softer ride you get in the more luxury XLE on bumps but the handling is worth it. I love the half leather half cloth seats and styling of my Camry too. I have had many compliments on this car. The only negative I can say is the exterior dents very easily, I don't drive my Camry to the grocery store because of this. At work, I park far away from other cars. Update March 2017-I was asked to update my review: Nothing has changed, still the best car in its class in my opinion. No problems mechanically at all. I have 41,500 miles on the odometer. Overall mileage is around 34 mpg mixed driving! Love that! I really need an SUV as I can't haul as much in a car. But because I love this car so much, I can't bring myself to trade it. Oh there is one issue, it seems Toyota made so many of these cars and flooded the market, the resell value is terrible! I did go test drive a Highlander and was offered trade-in value of about half what I paid for the Camry initially! That's a loss of half in 3 years! Ouch! So if you are in the market for a Camry, you can buy a slightly used one for cheap! Great for the buyer but really bad for owners. ) :
