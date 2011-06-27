  1. Home
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Camry XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,070$12,124$13,762
Clean$9,415$11,346$12,862
Average$8,105$9,790$11,062
Rough$6,795$8,234$9,262
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,081$9,855$11,265
Clean$7,556$9,222$10,528
Average$6,504$7,958$9,055
Rough$5,453$6,693$7,582
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Camry SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,113$11,078$12,641
Clean$8,520$10,368$11,815
Average$7,335$8,946$10,161
Rough$6,149$7,524$8,508
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Camry SE Limited Edition 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,182$11,239$12,872
Clean$8,584$10,518$12,031
Average$7,390$9,075$10,347
Rough$6,195$7,633$8,664
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Camry XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,696$10,659$12,218
Clean$8,130$9,975$11,419
Average$6,999$8,607$9,821
Rough$5,867$7,239$8,223
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Camry L 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,968$9,744$11,156
Clean$7,450$9,119$10,427
Average$6,413$7,868$8,968
Rough$5,376$6,618$7,509
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Camry SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,388$10,226$11,688
Clean$7,842$9,570$10,924
Average$6,751$8,257$9,395
Rough$5,660$6,945$7,867
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 Toyota Camry on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Toyota Camry with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,450 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,119 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Camry is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Toyota Camry with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,450 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,119 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2012 Toyota Camry, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2012 Toyota Camry with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,450 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,119 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 Toyota Camry. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 Toyota Camry and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2012 Toyota Camry ranges from $5,376 to $11,156, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2012 Toyota Camry is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.