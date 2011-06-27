Estimated values
2012 Toyota Camry XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,070
|$12,124
|$13,762
|Clean
|$9,415
|$11,346
|$12,862
|Average
|$8,105
|$9,790
|$11,062
|Rough
|$6,795
|$8,234
|$9,262
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,081
|$9,855
|$11,265
|Clean
|$7,556
|$9,222
|$10,528
|Average
|$6,504
|$7,958
|$9,055
|Rough
|$5,453
|$6,693
|$7,582
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Camry SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,113
|$11,078
|$12,641
|Clean
|$8,520
|$10,368
|$11,815
|Average
|$7,335
|$8,946
|$10,161
|Rough
|$6,149
|$7,524
|$8,508
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Camry SE Limited Edition 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,182
|$11,239
|$12,872
|Clean
|$8,584
|$10,518
|$12,031
|Average
|$7,390
|$9,075
|$10,347
|Rough
|$6,195
|$7,633
|$8,664
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Camry XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,696
|$10,659
|$12,218
|Clean
|$8,130
|$9,975
|$11,419
|Average
|$6,999
|$8,607
|$9,821
|Rough
|$5,867
|$7,239
|$8,223
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Camry L 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,968
|$9,744
|$11,156
|Clean
|$7,450
|$9,119
|$10,427
|Average
|$6,413
|$7,868
|$8,968
|Rough
|$5,376
|$6,618
|$7,509
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Camry SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,388
|$10,226
|$11,688
|Clean
|$7,842
|$9,570
|$10,924
|Average
|$6,751
|$8,257
|$9,395
|Rough
|$5,660
|$6,945
|$7,867