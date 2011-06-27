Used 2010 Toyota Camry Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,900
See Camry Inventory
Starting MSRP
$20,445
See Camry Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG2626
Total Seating55
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,900
Starting MSRP
$20,445
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,900
Starting MSRP
$20,445
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/32 mpg22/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)407.0/592.0 mi.407.0/592.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG2626
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,900
Starting MSRP
$20,445
Torque167 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm167 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l2.5 l
Horsepower169 hp @ 6000 rpm169 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.36.1 ft.
Valves1616
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,900
Starting MSRP
$20,445
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$21,900
Starting MSRP
$20,445
Sunroof Packageyesno
Standard Grade Packagenoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,900
Starting MSRP
$20,445
element antennayesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyes
160-watt audio outputyesyes
radio data systemyesyes
6 total speakersyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,900
Starting MSRP
$20,445
remote trunk releaseyesyes
Air conditioningyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
front reading lightsyesyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyesno
speed-proportional power steeringyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyesno
trunk lightyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyesno
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,900
Starting MSRP
$20,445
Power mirrorsyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesno
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$21,900
Starting MSRP
$20,445
JBL AM/FM CD Changer w/8 Speakersyesno
DLX USB Audioyesno
Carpet Floor/Trunk Mat Setyesyes
EC Mirror w/Compassyesno
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,900
Starting MSRP
$20,445
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
tachometeryesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,900
Starting MSRP
$20,445
Front head room38.8 in.38.8 in.
bucket front seatsyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesno
Front shoulder room57.8 in.57.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesno
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyes
Front hip room54.6 in.54.6 in.
clothyesyes
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnoyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,900
Starting MSRP
$20,445
Rear head room37.8 in.37.8 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.53.9 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.56.9 in.
folding with storage center armrestyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$21,900
Starting MSRP
$20,445
Aluminum Wheels Capyesno
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,900
Starting MSRP
$20,445
Front track62.0 in.62.0 in.
Curb weight3307 lbs.3307 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.0 cu.ft.15.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.28 cd.0.28 cd.
Length189.2 in.189.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.1000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.5 in.5.5 in.
Height57.9 in.57.9 in.
EPA interior volume116.4 cu.ft.116.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.3 in.109.3 in.
Width71.7 in.71.7 in.
Rear track61.6 in.61.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,900
Starting MSRP
$20,445
Exterior Colors
  • Super White
  • Spruce Mica
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Aloe Green Metallic
  • Blue Ribbon Metallic
  • Sandy Beach Metallic
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Blue Ribbon Metallic
  • Super White
  • Sandy Beach Metallic
  • Classic Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Bisque, leather
  • Bisque, cloth
  • Ash, leather
  • Ash, cloth
  • Bisque, leather
  • Bisque, cloth
  • Ash, leather
  • Ash, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,900
Starting MSRP
$20,445
inside mounted spare tireyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyes
P215/60R16 tiresyesyes
full wheel coversyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyes
All season tiresyesyes
steel wheelsyesyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,900
Starting MSRP
$20,445
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,900
Starting MSRP
$20,445
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Camry InventorySee Camry Inventory

