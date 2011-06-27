Used 1997 Toyota Camry Consumer Reviews
Old Reliable!!!
I bought this car in 2003 and still have it today. It had 51,000 miles when I bought it and it now has 290,000 miles. It has been in a few accidents, the body it beat up but the engine is a diamond. No noise and run perfectly. Door handles broke off, inside and out. Old Reliable still has more life let in it. I'm keeping this car forever, until the wheels falls off. This car will give you your money's worth. Low maintenance costs in the 13 years I've had this car.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Way better than the 07 XLE V6
Bought new in 6/97 and have been extremely happy since. Been to the garage only twice for the steering leak and suspension. Still running strong at 155K as of 3/10. Got rear- ended in 07, legally totaled but mechanically perfect. Hoped a repeat experience and bought a top-of-the- line 07 XLE V6 w/Nev from the insurance money, but the 07 is no where close to this one in terms of build quality and had it traded in <3 yrs. Fortunately, I've kept this one. I'll keep it until it dies, if it ever happens. Too bad and sad, Toyota is not making Camry the same way any more. ATTENTION CURRENT OWNERS: Do yourself a favor, don't trade this 97 with a latest model of Camry. This one is unbeatable.
Pleased
Bought this LE with 63,000 miles on it and now have 173,200 and counting. Got nine years on original battery. I use synthetic oil and grease. Best MPG was 39.3 interstate out of Texas. Replaced timing belt @ 100,000 and all four struts @ 160,000. Ceramic disc pads and new rotors @ 150,000. Basic maintenance and this car just will not give up. My '90 Camry was @ 348,000 miles & was still running last year! Test drove a 2007 LXE & it isn't near the car my '97 is.
Teddy 1997 Toyota Camry LE
Car was bought in 2001 had 64k miles at purchase, now has 171, 110 miles on it and so far still going strong. Car is now 20 years old and counting. I'm still driving it. Totally reliable and dependable strong. Will definitely buy another Toyota whenever this one stops working. That's my Teddy he is strong and smooth runs like a champ. STILL RUNNING STRONG NO MAJOR PROBLEMS LOVE IT. Would love a new Camry if I could afford it. But I will keep this one. Still looks great.Teddy still going STRONG NO MAJOR ISSUES😍😍😍😍. No longer own it was sold
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Love it
Ive had 2 camrys, a 99 and a 97. both are extremely reliable but ive had a couple of quirks with mine. i dont know if anyone else has had the problem. The starter wouldnt engage on either one from time to time, quick fix just tighten the cables on the starter. The other is the flex exhaust coming right of the headers burns out. Both of the issues happened to both of them. cheap quick fixes. Looking for a new one because the previous owner left my 97 sitting for over 2 years and it rotted the seals (would happen to any car) and i seem to pouring money to fixing seals here and there. My cars are just bad luck though, these have a record of going 300,000+ and i just wish my car was maintan
Sponsored cars related to the Camry
Related Used 1997 Toyota Camry info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chrysler 300 2006
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Ford Explorer 2002
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
- 2019 XF
- 2021 Lamborghini Huracan News
- 2021 Subaru Ascent News
- 2019 Clarity
- 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- Nissan LEAF 2019
- 2021 Tesla Model X News
- Cadillac CT6 2019
- 2021 MINI Hardtop 2 Door News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Yaris
- 2019 86
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- 2020 Toyota Camry
- 2021 Toyota Corolla
- 2020 4Runner
- 2020 Yaris Hatchback