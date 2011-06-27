Used 1997 Toyota Camry Consumer Reviews

Old Reliable!!! D. Hill , 03/06/2016 CE 4dr Sedan 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I bought this car in 2003 and still have it today. It had 51,000 miles when I bought it and it now has 290,000 miles. It has been in a few accidents, the body it beat up but the engine is a diamond. No noise and run perfectly. Door handles broke off, inside and out. Old Reliable still has more life let in it. I'm keeping this car forever, until the wheels falls off. This car will give you your money's worth. Low maintenance costs in the 13 years I've had this car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Way better than the 07 XLE V6 SJTim , 03/21/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Bought new in 6/97 and have been extremely happy since. Been to the garage only twice for the steering leak and suspension. Still running strong at 155K as of 3/10. Got rear- ended in 07, legally totaled but mechanically perfect. Hoped a repeat experience and bought a top-of-the- line 07 XLE V6 w/Nev from the insurance money, but the 07 is no where close to this one in terms of build quality and had it traded in <3 yrs. Fortunately, I've kept this one. I'll keep it until it dies, if it ever happens. Too bad and sad, Toyota is not making Camry the same way any more. ATTENTION CURRENT OWNERS: Do yourself a favor, don't trade this 97 with a latest model of Camry. This one is unbeatable. Report Abuse

Pleased Pleased , 06/16/2009 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Bought this LE with 63,000 miles on it and now have 173,200 and counting. Got nine years on original battery. I use synthetic oil and grease. Best MPG was 39.3 interstate out of Texas. Replaced timing belt @ 100,000 and all four struts @ 160,000. Ceramic disc pads and new rotors @ 150,000. Basic maintenance and this car just will not give up. My '90 Camry was @ 348,000 miles & was still running last year! Test drove a 2007 LXE & it isn't near the car my '97 is. Report Abuse

Teddy 1997 Toyota Camry LE Sheila , 11/16/2015 LE 4dr Sedan 9 of 10 people found this review helpful Car was bought in 2001 had 64k miles at purchase, now has 171, 110 miles on it and so far still going strong. Car is now 20 years old and counting. I'm still driving it. Totally reliable and dependable strong. Will definitely buy another Toyota whenever this one stops working. That's my Teddy he is strong and smooth runs like a champ. STILL RUNNING STRONG NO MAJOR PROBLEMS LOVE IT. Would love a new Camry if I could afford it. But I will keep this one. Still looks great.Teddy still going STRONG NO MAJOR ISSUES😍😍😍😍. No longer own it was sold Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse