Used 2003 Toyota Camry Solara Convertible Consumer Reviews

No major problems Katrina , 09/05/2015 SE V6 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 4A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful It is now 2020 and my car is still performing well. It's still dependable. No major problems. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Life's Little Pleasures 22Graham22 , 03/05/2004 4 of 5 people found this review helpful I just wanted to share my experiences with this car, it's so comfortable to drive. My wife and I took a vacation last year along the California coastline, we took the scenic route with the top down, driving this vehicle for long periods of time was just a pure pleasure, no backaches or problems with driver fatigue. I have to say it's just a wonderful fun car to own, Toyota's legendary reliability takes the worry away, the depreciation is pretty low too.

Good car overall Johnboy , 05/19/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Very easy to use convertible top. Great handling and responsive tight feel on the road. Feels like a Lexus. Ok, not quite, but darn good. Protective cover that sits on back of convertible sometimes flies off at higher speeds and can be dangerous if you don't pay attention to it. One of it's only flaws.

Awesome No name , 08/29/2010 3 of 5 people found this review helpful This car is awesome. Fun to drive, easy to handle. Brakes last a long time compared to my 99 Camry) Gas mileage zipping around town and freeway is 27 mpg with the 4 cyl 2.0 L has just enough power for me. I think Toyota missed the boat not offering a 4 cyl convertible anymore. I was really disappointed by this when their new convertible design came out.