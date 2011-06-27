  1. Home
Used 2003 Toyota Camry Solara Convertible Consumer Reviews

Katrina, 09/05/2015
SE V6 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
It is now 2020 and my car is still performing well. It's still dependable. No major problems.

Life's Little Pleasures

22Graham22, 03/05/2004
I just wanted to share my experiences with this car, it's so comfortable to drive. My wife and I took a vacation last year along the California coastline, we took the scenic route with the top down, driving this vehicle for long periods of time was just a pure pleasure, no backaches or problems with driver fatigue. I have to say it's just a wonderful fun car to own, Toyota's legendary reliability takes the worry away, the depreciation is pretty low too.

Good car overall

Johnboy, 05/19/2003
Very easy to use convertible top. Great handling and responsive tight feel on the road. Feels like a Lexus. Ok, not quite, but darn good. Protective cover that sits on back of convertible sometimes flies off at higher speeds and can be dangerous if you don't pay attention to it. One of it's only flaws.

Awesome

No name, 08/29/2010
This car is awesome. Fun to drive, easy to handle. Brakes last a long time compared to my 99 Camry) Gas mileage zipping around town and freeway is 27 mpg with the 4 cyl 2.0 L has just enough power for me. I think Toyota missed the boat not offering a 4 cyl convertible anymore. I was really disappointed by this when their new convertible design came out.

All flash, no dash

mysticwarrior, 08/03/2006
Don't let the fact that the top goes down down fool you. Terrible JBL radio, lousy seats, lots of wind noise with the top up, busy HVAC controls, no stick, so so gas mileage, crappy center console is an elbow rest not an arm rest. Purchased this car for the wife cause she liked the way it looked with the top down, but after spending an hour driving it, she would rather drive her 10 year old jeep with 150,000 miles on it. This car may or not be reliable down the road, but it's a lot to put up with just for the sake of reliability.

