Used 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Camry Hybrid
Overview
$27,500
$25,990
Engine TypeHybridHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG4041
Total Seating55
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$27,500
$25,990
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
$27,500
$25,990
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)40/38 mpg43/39 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)680.0/646.0 mi.731.0/663.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.17.0 gal.
Combined MPG4041
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
$27,500
$25,990
Base engine size2.5 l2.5 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5700 rpm200 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.36.7 ft.
Valves1616
Base engine typeHybridHybrid
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Safety
$27,500
$25,990
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
stability controlyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesno
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyes
Packages
$27,500
$25,990
Preferred Accessory Packageyesyes
Moonroof Packageyesno
Protection Packageyesyes
Convenience Packageyesno
In-Car Entertainment
$27,500
$25,990
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyes
USB connectionyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyes
6 total speakersyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
$27,500
$25,990
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
cargo area lightyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyes
Climate controlyesyes
front reading lightsyesyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesno
front and rear door pocketsyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyesno
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyesyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyesyes
simulated alloy steering wheelnoyes
Power Feature
$27,500
$25,990
1 one-touch power windowsyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Interior Options
$27,500
$25,990
Premium HDD Navigation w/Entune and JBLyesno
Illuminated Door Sill Enhancementsyesyes
Leather Packageyesno
Cargo Netyesyes
Display Audio w/Navigation, Entune and JBLyesno
Ashtray Kityesyes
Carpet Floor and Trunk Mat Setyesyes
Cargo Toteyesyes
Door Sill Enhancementsyesyes
All Weather Floor Mats and Cargo Trayyesyes
Display Audio w/Navigation and Entuneyesno
All Weather Floor Matsyesyes
Instrumentation
$27,500
$25,990
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
compassyesno
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
Front Seats
$27,500
$25,990
Front head room38.8 in.38.8 in.
bucket front seatsyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesno
Front shoulder room58.0 in.58.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesno
Front leg room41.6 in.41.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyes
Front hip room54.5 in.54.5 in.
clothyesyes
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnoyes
Rear Seats
$27,500
$25,990
Rear head room38.1 in.38.1 in.
Rear hip Room54.5 in.54.5 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.56.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesno
folding with storage center armrestyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyes
Exterior Options
$27,500
$25,990
Alloy Wheel Locksyesyes
Door Edge Guardsyesyes
Rear Lip Spoileryesyes
Body Side Moldingyesyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyesyes
Paint Protection Filmyesyes
Measurements
$27,500
$25,990
Front track62.0 in.62.4 in.
Length189.2 in.189.2 in.
Curb weight3525 lbs.3435 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.13.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.1 in.6.1 in.
Drag Coefficient0.27 cd.0.27 cd.
Height57.9 in.57.9 in.
EPA interior volume115.8 cu.ft.115.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.3 in.109.3 in.
Width71.7 in.71.7 in.
Rear track61.6 in.62.0 in.
Colors
$27,500
$25,990
Exterior Colors
  • Cosmic Gray Mica
  • Clearwater Blue Metallic
  • Super White
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Attitude Black Metallic
  • Cypress Pearl
  • Sandy Beach Metallic
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ivory, leather/suede
  • Light Gray, leather/suede
  • Light Gray, cloth
  • Ivory, cloth
  • Light Gray, cloth
  • Ivory, cloth
Tires & Wheels
$27,500
$25,990
inside mounted spare tireyesyes
P215/55R17 tiresyesno
Steel spare wheelyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyes
All season tiresyesyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesno
alloy wheelsyesno
P205/65R16 tiresnoyes
full wheel coversnoyes
steel wheelsnoyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsnoyes
Suspension
$27,500
$25,990
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyes
Warranty
$27,500
$25,990
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside2 yr./ 25000 mi.2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
