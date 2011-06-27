Used 2016 Toyota Avalon Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Avalon Sedan
XLE Premium 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,851*
Total Cash Price
$23,738
XLE Plus 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$52,182*
Total Cash Price
$31,884
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,089*
Total Cash Price
$23,273
Touring 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$53,705*
Total Cash Price
$32,815
XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$52,563*
Total Cash Price
$32,117
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Avalon Sedan XLE Premium 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$858
|$883
|$910
|$937
|$966
|$4,554
|Maintenance
|$1,893
|$1,625
|$812
|$303
|$2,337
|$6,970
|Repairs
|$353
|$408
|$478
|$559
|$655
|$2,453
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,282
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,449
|Financing
|$1,277
|$1,026
|$760
|$475
|$172
|$3,711
|Depreciation
|$5,035
|$2,234
|$1,966
|$1,741
|$1,563
|$12,538
|Fuel
|$1,352
|$1,392
|$1,434
|$1,477
|$1,521
|$7,176
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,049
|$7,610
|$6,402
|$5,535
|$7,255
|$38,851
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Avalon Sedan XLE Plus 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,152
|$1,186
|$1,222
|$1,259
|$1,297
|$6,117
|Maintenance
|$2,543
|$2,182
|$1,091
|$407
|$3,139
|$9,361
|Repairs
|$474
|$548
|$643
|$751
|$880
|$3,295
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,722
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,947
|Financing
|$1,715
|$1,378
|$1,021
|$638
|$232
|$4,984
|Depreciation
|$6,762
|$3,000
|$2,640
|$2,339
|$2,099
|$16,840
|Fuel
|$1,815
|$1,870
|$1,926
|$1,984
|$2,043
|$9,638
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,184
|$10,222
|$8,598
|$7,434
|$9,745
|$52,182
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Avalon Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$841
|$866
|$892
|$919
|$947
|$4,465
|Maintenance
|$1,856
|$1,593
|$796
|$297
|$2,291
|$6,833
|Repairs
|$346
|$400
|$469
|$548
|$642
|$2,405
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,257
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,421
|Financing
|$1,252
|$1,006
|$745
|$466
|$169
|$3,638
|Depreciation
|$4,936
|$2,190
|$1,927
|$1,707
|$1,532
|$12,292
|Fuel
|$1,325
|$1,365
|$1,406
|$1,448
|$1,491
|$7,035
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,813
|$7,461
|$6,276
|$5,426
|$7,113
|$38,089
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Avalon Sedan Touring 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,186
|$1,221
|$1,258
|$1,296
|$1,335
|$6,296
|Maintenance
|$2,617
|$2,246
|$1,122
|$419
|$3,230
|$9,635
|Repairs
|$488
|$564
|$661
|$773
|$905
|$3,391
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,772
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,004
|Financing
|$1,765
|$1,418
|$1,050
|$657
|$238
|$5,130
|Depreciation
|$6,960
|$3,088
|$2,717
|$2,407
|$2,160
|$17,332
|Fuel
|$1,868
|$1,925
|$1,982
|$2,042
|$2,102
|$9,919
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,656
|$10,520
|$8,849
|$7,651
|$10,029
|$53,705
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Avalon Sedan XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,161
|$1,195
|$1,231
|$1,268
|$1,307
|$6,162
|Maintenance
|$2,561
|$2,198
|$1,098
|$410
|$3,162
|$9,430
|Repairs
|$477
|$552
|$647
|$756
|$886
|$3,319
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,735
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,961
|Financing
|$1,728
|$1,388
|$1,028
|$643
|$233
|$5,020
|Depreciation
|$6,812
|$3,022
|$2,659
|$2,356
|$2,114
|$16,963
|Fuel
|$1,828
|$1,884
|$1,940
|$1,998
|$2,058
|$9,708
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,302
|$10,296
|$8,661
|$7,488
|$9,816
|$52,563
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Toyota Avalon in Virginia is:not available
