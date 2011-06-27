  1. Home
Used 2015 Toyota Avalon Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Avalon
Overview
Engine TypeGas
$39,980
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,980
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,980
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)357.0/527.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,980
Torque248 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower268 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,980
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$39,980
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,980
JBL premium brand stereo systemyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
JBL premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,980
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,980
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,980
Hide Away Cargo Netyes
Cargo Toteyes
Carpet Floor/Trunk Mat Setyes
Preferred Owner's Portfolioyes
All Weather Floor Mats and Cargo Trayyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Ashtray Kityes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,980
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,980
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.1 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room37.6 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Front hip room55.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,980
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room54.6 in.
Rear leg room39.2 in.
Rear shoulder room57.0 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,980
17" Silver-Painted Alloy Wheelsyes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Special Coloryes
Body Side Moldingyes
Wheel Locksyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,980
Maximum cargo capacity16.0 cu.ft.
Length195.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3583 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.0 cu.ft.
Height57.5 in.
EPA interior volume118.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Width72.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,980
Exterior Colors
  • Cosmic Gray Mica
  • Sizzling Crimson Mica
  • Creme Brulee Mica
  • Ooh La La Rouge Mica
  • Celestial Silver Metallic
  • Parisian Night Pearl
  • Attitude Black Metallic
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
  • Almond, premium leather
  • Light Gray, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,980
P225/45R18 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,980
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,980
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles