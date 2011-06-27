Used 2015 Toyota 4Runner Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
4Runner SUV
Trail 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$46,625*
Total Cash Price
$32,810
Trail Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$62,624*
Total Cash Price
$44,069
SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$64,453*
Total Cash Price
$45,355
SR5 Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$63,081*
Total Cash Price
$44,390
SR5 Premium 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$47,539*
Total Cash Price
$33,454
SR5 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$66,281*
Total Cash Price
$46,642
TRD PRO 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$45,711*
Total Cash Price
$32,167
Limited 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$51,653*
Total Cash Price
$36,349
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$45,711*
Total Cash Price
$32,167
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 4Runner SUV Trail 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$753
|$775
|$799
|$822
|$848
|$3,996
|Maintenance
|$1,058
|$872
|$358
|$2,357
|$1,885
|$6,530
|Repairs
|$462
|$536
|$627
|$734
|$856
|$3,215
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,758
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,946
|Financing
|$1,765
|$1,419
|$1,051
|$657
|$238
|$5,129
|Depreciation
|$6,726
|$2,834
|$2,493
|$2,209
|$1,983
|$16,245
|Fuel
|$1,801
|$1,855
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$2,028
|$9,565
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,323
|$8,337
|$7,286
|$8,795
|$7,884
|$46,625
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 4Runner SUV Trail Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,011
|$1,041
|$1,073
|$1,104
|$1,138
|$5,368
|Maintenance
|$1,421
|$1,171
|$481
|$3,166
|$2,532
|$8,771
|Repairs
|$621
|$719
|$843
|$986
|$1,149
|$4,318
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,362
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,614
|Financing
|$2,370
|$1,906
|$1,411
|$882
|$319
|$6,888
|Depreciation
|$9,034
|$3,806
|$3,348
|$2,967
|$2,663
|$21,819
|Fuel
|$2,419
|$2,492
|$2,567
|$2,644
|$2,724
|$12,846
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,238
|$11,198
|$9,786
|$11,814
|$10,589
|$62,624
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 4Runner SUV SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,041
|$1,072
|$1,104
|$1,136
|$1,172
|$5,524
|Maintenance
|$1,462
|$1,206
|$495
|$3,259
|$2,606
|$9,027
|Repairs
|$639
|$740
|$867
|$1,015
|$1,183
|$4,444
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,431
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,690
|Financing
|$2,439
|$1,961
|$1,452
|$908
|$329
|$7,089
|Depreciation
|$9,298
|$3,917
|$3,446
|$3,054
|$2,741
|$22,456
|Fuel
|$2,490
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$13,222
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,799
|$11,525
|$10,072
|$12,158
|$10,898
|$64,453
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 4Runner SUV SR5 Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,018
|$1,049
|$1,081
|$1,112
|$1,147
|$5,407
|Maintenance
|$1,431
|$1,180
|$484
|$3,189
|$2,550
|$8,835
|Repairs
|$625
|$725
|$849
|$994
|$1,158
|$4,350
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,379
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,633
|Financing
|$2,387
|$1,920
|$1,421
|$889
|$322
|$6,939
|Depreciation
|$9,100
|$3,834
|$3,373
|$2,989
|$2,683
|$21,978
|Fuel
|$2,437
|$2,510
|$2,586
|$2,663
|$2,743
|$12,940
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,378
|$11,280
|$9,857
|$11,900
|$10,666
|$63,081
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 4Runner SUV SR5 Premium 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$768
|$790
|$814
|$838
|$864
|$4,075
|Maintenance
|$1,078
|$889
|$365
|$2,403
|$1,922
|$6,658
|Repairs
|$471
|$546
|$640
|$749
|$873
|$3,278
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,793
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,984
|Financing
|$1,799
|$1,447
|$1,071
|$670
|$242
|$5,229
|Depreciation
|$6,858
|$2,889
|$2,542
|$2,253
|$2,022
|$16,563
|Fuel
|$1,837
|$1,892
|$1,949
|$2,007
|$2,068
|$9,752
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,604
|$8,501
|$7,429
|$8,968
|$8,038
|$47,539
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 4Runner SUV SR5 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,070
|$1,102
|$1,135
|$1,169
|$1,205
|$5,681
|Maintenance
|$1,504
|$1,240
|$509
|$3,351
|$2,680
|$9,283
|Repairs
|$657
|$761
|$892
|$1,044
|$1,217
|$4,570
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,500
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$2,767
|Financing
|$2,509
|$2,017
|$1,494
|$934
|$338
|$7,291
|Depreciation
|$9,561
|$4,028
|$3,544
|$3,141
|$2,819
|$23,093
|Fuel
|$2,561
|$2,638
|$2,717
|$2,799
|$2,883
|$13,597
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,361
|$11,852
|$10,357
|$12,503
|$11,207
|$66,281
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 4Runner SUV TRD PRO 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$738
|$760
|$783
|$806
|$831
|$3,918
|Maintenance
|$1,037
|$855
|$351
|$2,311
|$1,848
|$6,402
|Repairs
|$453
|$525
|$615
|$720
|$839
|$3,152
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,724
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,908
|Financing
|$1,730
|$1,391
|$1,030
|$644
|$233
|$5,028
|Depreciation
|$6,594
|$2,778
|$2,444
|$2,166
|$1,944
|$15,926
|Fuel
|$1,766
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$9,377
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,042
|$8,174
|$7,143
|$8,623
|$7,729
|$45,711
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 4Runner SUV Limited 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$834
|$859
|$885
|$911
|$939
|$4,427
|Maintenance
|$1,172
|$966
|$397
|$2,611
|$2,088
|$7,234
|Repairs
|$512
|$593
|$695
|$814
|$948
|$3,562
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,948
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,156
|Financing
|$1,955
|$1,572
|$1,164
|$728
|$263
|$5,682
|Depreciation
|$7,451
|$3,139
|$2,762
|$2,448
|$2,197
|$17,996
|Fuel
|$1,996
|$2,055
|$2,118
|$2,181
|$2,246
|$10,596
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,867
|$9,237
|$8,072
|$9,744
|$8,734
|$51,653
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 4Runner SUV Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$738
|$760
|$783
|$806
|$831
|$3,918
|Maintenance
|$1,037
|$855
|$351
|$2,311
|$1,848
|$6,402
|Repairs
|$453
|$525
|$615
|$720
|$839
|$3,152
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,724
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,908
|Financing
|$1,730
|$1,391
|$1,030
|$644
|$233
|$5,028
|Depreciation
|$6,594
|$2,778
|$2,444
|$2,166
|$1,944
|$15,926
|Fuel
|$1,766
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$9,377
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,042
|$8,174
|$7,143
|$8,623
|$7,729
|$45,711
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 4Runner
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Toyota 4Runner in Virginia is:not available
